Manchester United keeping tabs on PSG superstar who could leave on free transfer in 2024 after current contract ends - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. The French striker recently penned a new deal at the Parc des Princes that was supposed to see him tied to the club for another three years.

However, French outlets have reported (via Express) that Mbappe only has a two-year contract with the third year being optional. This means other clubs could have the chance to sign Mbappe on a free transfer in 2024.

Marca has reported (via Express) that Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of the French forward in 2024.

Mbappe was all set to run down his contract at PSG earlier this summer and join Real Madrid. However, he made a U-turn on his deal and decided instead to extend his contract in Paris.

United, who have a habit of signing world-class players, might seek to add the clinical finisher come 2024.

Lionel Messi trying to negotiate peace between Neymar and Mbappe at PSG- Reports

Mbappe and Neymar have reportedly had a few rifts during their time together at the Ligue 1 club. The situation worsened earlier this season when Mbappe attempted to take over a penalty kick from Neymar, despite missing one earlier.

According to L'Equipe (as per Le 10 Sport), Lionel Messi has tried to negotiate peace between the two superstars. The three forwards are all world-class players in their own right.

Should they give their 100% to the team's cause, PSG can become an unstoppable force. The trio finding form together might also be their best chance to win the coveted Champions League trophy.

The Parisian club have come close on several occasions in recent years but have fallen short in crucial moments, undone by an apparent lack of unity in the fight against setbacks.

It remains to be seen if Messi can correct that in the Parisian dressing room this season.

