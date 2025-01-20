Manchester United launch €70m offer to sign Serie A star linked with Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United have made a verbal €70 million offer to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, according to Turkish journalist Kagan Dursun (via Caught Offside). The report comes after the Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, January 19.

Osimhen, currently on a season-long loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has continued in the same vein in Turkey. In 18 appearances, the Nigerian has scored 14 goals and registered six assists for the Turkish side.

His output hasn't gone unnoticed as the Red Devils are looking to sign him to strengthen their attack. United have themselves struggled in front of goal this term and it comes as no surprise that they are on the lookout for a striker.

Trending

Their first-choice striker Rasmus Hojlund has failed to deliver consistently. In 26 games this season, he has scored only seven goals and registered one assist. Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee has scored just four goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances this season.

The aforementioned report further adds that Osimhen recently rejected an extension offer from Napoli and clarified that he wanted to leave permanently in the 2025 summer window.

The Nigeria international was heavily linked with Chelsea in the 2024 summer transfer window, but a move did not materialize. Arsenal have been linked with Osimhen as well.

“We are being the worst team maybe” - Head coach Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's performance

Manchester United FC v Southampton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Ruben Amorim has said that the current Manchester United squad's performance is probably the worst in the club's history. United have suffered 10 defeats in 22 Premier League games this season and are lying 13th in the table.

In a post-match interview after the defeat to Brighton, Amorim said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Man United, we have to acknowledge that.”

The Red Devils will look to bounce back when they take on Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, January 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback