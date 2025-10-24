Manchester United could launch move to sign ex-Chelsea midfielder in January transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid. The midfielder is a January target for the Red Devils, with the Spanish side open to selling their star player.
According to a report in AS, Gallagher will be available for around €40 million, the fee Atletico Madrid paid to sign the Englishman from Chelsea in 2024. They are aware of interest from the Premier League and are willing to sell, as he has not been a key part of the starting XI under Diego Simeone.
Another report from talkSPORT has also linked Gallagher to Manchester United, with the Englishman on the club's six-man shortlist for January and next summer. They are looking to sign replacements for Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, while Kobbie Mainoo’s long-term future is also in the balance.
Carlos Baleba was linked with the Red Devils in the summer, but they failed to agree a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Swagulls were unwilling to sell and did not set a price tag on the midfielder.
Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is also a target for Ruben Amorim, but they face competition from Newcastle United. Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller are also on their shortlist.
Manchester United are also interested in Chelsea star Andrey Santos, who is fighting to get into the Chelsea starting XI, which has Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo ahead of him in the pecking order.
Manchester United were urged to sign ex-Chelsea star in the summer
Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan spoke to OLBG earlier this year, urging the Red Devils to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid. He believes that the Englishman is the best option for Ruben Amorim's side and said:
"Man Utd don't need a bit more bite, they need legs, real legs, real closing down. Can Conor Gallagher do that? Yes he can, he's definitely got legs, he's a good team mate. Has he got enough imagination? I don't know, but if you have people like that with legs in there and have imagination around them, then he'd be a good signing."
"The days of the luxury player, if you want to be a top side, are gone. So, Conor Gallagher has definitely got the legs. He's got the robustness. Has he got goals? Has he got that flair? These players are hard to come by. Would I take him compared to some of the players that I've played over the last couple of years at Man Utd? Yes, I would."
Manchester United were linked with Gallagher last summer, but the ex-Chelsea star was keen on moving to Spain.