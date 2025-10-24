Manchester United could launch move to sign ex-Chelsea midfielder in January transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid. The midfielder is a January target for the Red Devils, with the Spanish side open to selling their star player.

Ad

According to a report in AS, Gallagher will be available for around €40 million, the fee Atletico Madrid paid to sign the Englishman from Chelsea in 2024. They are aware of interest from the Premier League and are willing to sell, as he has not been a key part of the starting XI under Diego Simeone.

Another report from talkSPORT has also linked Gallagher to Manchester United, with the Englishman on the club's six-man shortlist for January and next summer. They are looking to sign replacements for Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, while Kobbie Mainoo’s long-term future is also in the balance.

Ad

Trending

Carlos Baleba was linked with the Red Devils in the summer, but they failed to agree a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Swagulls were unwilling to sell and did not set a price tag on the midfielder.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is also a target for Ruben Amorim, but they face competition from Newcastle United. Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller are also on their shortlist.

Ad

Manchester United are also interested in Chelsea star Andrey Santos, who is fighting to get into the Chelsea starting XI, which has Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo ahead of him in the pecking order.

Manchester United were urged to sign ex-Chelsea star in the summer

Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan spoke to OLBG earlier this year, urging the Red Devils to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid. He believes that the Englishman is the best option for Ruben Amorim's side and said:

Ad

"Man Utd don't need a bit more bite, they need legs, real legs, real closing down. Can Conor Gallagher do that? Yes he can, he's definitely got legs, he's a good team mate. Has he got enough imagination? I don't know, but if you have people like that with legs in there and have imagination around them, then he'd be a good signing."

Ad

"The days of the luxury player, if you want to be a top side, are gone. So, Conor Gallagher has definitely got the legs. He's got the robustness. Has he got goals? Has he got that flair? These players are hard to come by. Would I take him compared to some of the players that I've played over the last couple of years at Man Utd? Yes, I would."

Manchester United were linked with Gallagher last summer, but the ex-Chelsea star was keen on moving to Spain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More