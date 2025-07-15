Manchester United could launch move to trigger £45 million move for 25-year-old striker on final day of release clause expiry: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly make a move to sign Moise Kean this month. The Italian striker is set to leave Fiorentina this summer and has garnered interest from multiple clubs.

As per the Daily Express, Kean's contract with Fiorentina, which expires in 2029, has a release clause worth £45 million, valid until July 15. As per the report, Manchester United could look to trigger it on the final day as they look to strengthen their attack.

Kean has also received proposals from Saudi Arabian sides Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah, but he isn't interested in a move there. The 25-year-old is keen to stay in Europe. He joined Fiorentina from Juventus last summer for a reported fee of over £15 million.

Kean scored 25 goals and provided three assists in 45 games across competitions last season. He also has experience of English football, having recorded four goals and two assists in 39 games for Everton. He has also earned 21 caps for Italy, scoring seven goals.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack, with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford expected to leave. They have already signed Matheus Cunha and are in talks with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

Bryan Mbeumo's coach says the forward is frustrated with delay in Manchester United move

The Red Devils have been linked with a potential move for Bryan Mbeumo since early June. The Bees are reportedly demanding a fee higher than what Manchester United paid for Matheus Cunha, i.e., £62.5 million. The Red Devils' last offer was £55 million plus £7.5 million in add-ons.

Amidst these negotiations, Cameroon assistant coach Ashu Cyprian Besong has claimed that Mbeumo is getting frustrated. He told Telecom Asia:

"Yes, obviously he’s very frustrated with how long it’s taken. But he’s a professional and anticipates these things. I spoke to him about a week ago and he is very calm with everything that is going on. But of course, he’s already told them he wants to go to United. He just wanted the two clubs to find an agreement, as he’s very grateful for the opportunity that he’s been given by Brentford in his career."

Mbeumo joined Brentford from Troyes in 2019 and has recorded 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 games for them. In the 2024-25 season, he was fourth on the list of top goalscorers in the Premier League with 20, behind Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Isak.

