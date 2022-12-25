Manchester United could launch offer to sign Chelsea target after Blues bid around €40 million - Reports 

Manchester United could reportedly make an offer to sign Chelsea target Benoit Badiashile, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

The French defender has made a name for himself playing for AS Monaco since making his senior debut for the club in 2018. Badashile has played 135 games for the club and has also contributed six goals and three assists.

The centre-back, 21, has now garnered interest from various clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

As per the aforementioned source, the Blues have already submitted a €40 million offer for Badashile. However, they haven't reached an agreement with AS Monaco yet. This could see the Red Devils also make an offer in an attempt to beat their Premier League rivals to the player's signature.

Chelsea made some heavy investments in their defense in the summer. They signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for €40 million and Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for around €86 million. However, Koulibaly has yet to find his best form while Fofana has struggled with injuries.

Manchester United, meanwhile, signed Lisandro Martinez in the summer from AFC Ajax for a total fee of around €70 million. Martinez has forged an impressive centre-back pairing alongside Raphael Varane.

Both clubs are now set to clash in an attempt to sign Badiashile, whose contract with AS Monaco expires in 2024.

Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United and Chelsea competing for Premier League top four

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, albeit with a game in hand. The Blues, meanwhile, are eighth, a further five points behind the Red Devils.

Manager Erik ten Hag admitted that his team, Chelsea and Newcastle United are in the race for the top four this season. He said (via The Guardian):

“I accept how it is, I accept that pressure. But also for the manager of Chelsea, of Newcastle United – clubs who have invested a lot in their squad – it’s a big pressure for all of us to get into the top four. We want to be in the top four and fighting for trophies. That’s our aim.”

The Dutchman stressed that Manchester United are making progress and are prepared to face tough competition for the top four:

“We are aware the competition is tough but that also counts for all of the seven or eight clubs fighting for the top four. For anyone watching the Premier League it is great for them, it’s very exciting for them. I am looking at the process of how we are performing.”

Ten Hag added:

“Of course we have to get the results as well but the process is right, we are making progress and we have a good opportunity and a good chance to make that top four.”

Chelsea will next host Bournemouth in the league on Tuesday, December 27, while Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest later that day.

