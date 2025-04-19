Manchester United lead Liverpool in race to sign 25-year-old PL star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ahead of Liverpool in their efforts to sign 25-year-old Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo this summer. The 25-year-old's current contract runs until June 2029 after he renewed his deal last year.

Ad

Antoine Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Bristol City for a reported €10.25 million in January 2023. The forward has been impressive for the Premier League side this season, contributing 10 goals and six assists in 36 appearances across competitions. Semenyo's display has attracted interest from top-flight English clubs, with almost all of the top six clubs except Arsenal being interested in signing him.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Manchester United are leading Liverpool and other parties in the race to lure Antoine Semenyo away from Bournemouth. Coach Ruben Amorim is understood to be a big fan of the player and believes he could help in reinforcing the attack.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils could lose multiple of their forwards as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony are all reportedly on their way out. They are in dire need of signing new names to bolster their performance in the final third of the pitch. Meanwhile, Liverpool will also monitor Semenyo's situation as Arne Slot wants more options for the attack.

However, the report claims that Bournemouth are not ready to sell the Ghana international for a small fee. The PL side reportedly values him for around £70 million, which could be a big price for Manchester United. The terms of the deal are yet to be finalized, and a lesser price could be negotiated with add-ons, per the report.

Ad

Manchester United and Liverpool are contenders to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki for a lesser fee: Reports

Rayan Cherki - Source: Getty

According to the Daily Mail (h/t GOAL), Manchester United and Liverpool are in the race to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki for a negotiated fee. Transfer interest in Cherki has peaked after his standout display against the Red Devils in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Ad

Although Lyon were knocked out after a 7-6 aggregate loss in the quarter-finals, Rayan Cherki scored a goal in both legs. He has been in impressive form for the French outfit this season, recording 12 goals and 18 assists in 39 outings across competitions.

The aforementioned report suggests that Rayan Cherki could be available for a cut-price deal this summer. His contract with Lyon reportedly includes a verbal release clause of £25 million, which offers a golden opportunity for interested parties to make a move for him. The deal runs out in June 2026.

Manchester United are believed to be interested, given their financial scenario could stop them from pursuing more expensive options. Meanwhile, Liverpool will also try to lure Cherki to Anfield. With Mohamed Salah set to stay, the Reds could benefit from bringing in more of a backup option like Cherki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More