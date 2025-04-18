Manchester United and Liverpool plot cut-price deal for Lyon sensation following standout Europa League display: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Lyon star Rayan Cherki for a steal price after his impressive performance against the Red Devils in the Europa League. Cherki scored once each in both legs of the UEL quarter-finals against United despite the French club being knocked out after a 7-6 aggregate loss.

Rayan Cherki has been in exceptional form for Lyon this season, contributing 12 goals and 18 assists in 39 appearances across competitions. The 21-year-old Frenchman has grabbed attention in the European market after his standout display against Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals. The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing him, with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich also in the race.

According to the Daily Mail (h/t GOAL), Rayan Cherki could be available in a cut-price deal this summer due to a reported verbal release clause of £25 million. His current contract runs until June 2026, offering interested parties a golden chance to sign him this summer in a steal deal.

Manchester United could benefit greatly from a signing like Rayan Cherki, as they are in dire need of reinforcements in their attack. Liverpool are in a better position with Mohamed Salah set to stay at the club beyond this season. However, Arne Slot could sign Cherki to have more winger options in the squad ahead of his second season at Anfield.

Manchester United join Liverpool in the race to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons: Reports

According to the Daily Mail (h/t Caught Offside), Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons this summer. The Red Devils are desperate to bolster their attack following their poor performance this season.

Simons permanently joined RB Leipzig from PSG for a reported €50 million in January this year after being on a loan deal since 2023. The Dutchman has been decent, contributing 10 goals and six assists in 29 appearances across competitions. He could be a great addition to clubs looking for versatility in their attack, as he's known for his flair to connect the attack with the midfield.

The aforementioned report suggests that Manchester United have already established contact with Xavi Simons' entourage and are serious about signing him. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also interested in signing the Dutchman owing to his versatile profile.

However, the Red Devils are reportedly more intense in their plans to sign Simons, given their need to perform better in the final third of the pitch. Simons' contract runs until June 2027, and he could cost around €80 million, per the report. Despite their interest, United's finances could make it difficult for them to afford such a hefty price tag if Leipzig aren't ready to negotiate.

