Manchester United lead Liverpool in race for top Serie A center-back - Reports

Manchester United are now reportedly favorites to secure the signature of Napoli center-back Kalidou Koulibaly. Liverpool have also shown interest in the Senegal international, but United have seemingly left their arch-rivals behind in the race.

Manchester United have been in the market for a central defender since last summer's transfer window. They have shown interest in multiple defenders, with Koulibaly being one of the most prominent names on their transfer wishlist.

The Red Devils were reportedly close to securing the Napoli defender's signature last summer. However, the Italian club's asking price of €90 million exceeded United's valuation and thus Koulibaly stayed put.

Ian McGarry, a transfer expert, told the Transfer Window Podcast:

“He was available for €90m in last summer’s transfer window but we understand that a fee of around €60m (£51.6m), potentially even as little as €45m would be enough to secure his services.

“Now, we know that Manchester United are interested and also Liverpool, although Liverpool have cooled their interest somewhat.”

Manchester United have identified Koulibaly as an option to potentially partner club captain Harry Maguire at the heart of their defense. Whether they manage to sign the defender from Napoli in the upcoming window or move for another defender remains to be seen.

Manchester United remain interested in Kalidou Koulibaly and look to sign the Napoli defender should they fail to secure the services of Raphael Varane. [https://t.co/vltAQJMXb7] #MUFC #UtdPlug 🔰 pic.twitter.com/Gve6gKXV5J — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) May 5, 2021

Manchester United interested in Raphael Varane as well - Reports

Raphael Varane is set to leave Real Madrid and Manchester United have emerged as front-runners for his signature

Along with Koulibaly, multiple reports claim that Raphael Varane is also on Manchester United's radar. The France international will have just one year left on his contract after the current season and thus Real Madrid would prefer to sell him now than risk losing him for free next year.

Contract extension talks between Real Madrid and Raphael Varane have broken down and the club is now reportedly ready to listen to offers from potential suitors.

A Mirror report claims that Manchester United are ready with an initial £40 million bid for the French center-back. While that may not be enough to convince Los Blancos into selling the 28-year-old, it will at least set the ball rolling in what promises to be an interesting summer transfer window.

Raphael Varane to #mufc is advanced. Real Madrid assume he will not renew his contract #mulive [@10JoseAlvarez] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 15, 2021