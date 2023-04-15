Manchester United learn Bayern Munich's asking price for Marcel Sabitzer - Reports

Manchester United could make Marcel Sabitzer's loan move from Bayern Munich permanent for as little as €20 million this summer, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils signed Sabitzer on loan till the end of the season on the final day of the January transfer window. They brought the midfielder in from Bayern as an emergency signing after Christian Eriksen had picked up a serious injury.

Sabitzer, who barely started for the Bavarians in the first half of the season, has impressed at Manchester United. He has 13 appearances across competitions for the English giants, bagging three goals and an assist.

Impressed with the Austria international's performances, Erik ten Hag's side could make his move permanent this summer. To the Red Devils' delight, Bayern could sell him for just €20 million, according to Falk.

“It’s different with Marcel Sabitzer," Falk wrote in his CaughtOffside column. "FC Bayern are happy that their loanee is performing so well at Manchester United given that it will drive up his asking price. Critically, unlike (Ryan) Gravenberch, Sabitzer is for sale! Offers upwards of €20m are welcome in Munich.”

Bayern signed Sabitzer from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig for €15 million in the summer of 2021.

Although the 29-year-old is committed to them till 2025, the German champions are reportedly prepared to let him leave for a bargain fee. It, though, remains to be seen if the Old Trafford outfit will try to negotiate a lower fee with the Bavarians.

Sabitzer, meanwhile, is focused on helping Ten Hag and Co. secure a top-four finish in the Premier League. The English giants are fourth in the standings, three points above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

What has Marcel Sabitzer said about staying at Manchester United?

Marcel Sabitzer recently said that he's yet to discuss his future with Manchester United. However, the Austrian left the door open to potentially joining the Red Devils permanently, saying:

“Man United made it clear that my loan project was until the summer, then we'll see. Until then, I want to give everything here — then in the summer, the whole situation will be evaluated.”

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has also been impressed with Sabitzer, recently saying (h/t Stretford Paddock):

“He’s doing fantastic. He's adjusted well to Man United and the Premier League. He is a great person and suits the dressing room well. He's an intelligent player, and we're happy with his role at this moment."

It will not be a surprise if Sabitzer stays at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

