Manchester United likely to pursue ex-Chelsea boss if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly expected to turn to former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel if they sack Erik ten Hag. The Dutch coach has come under pressure amid a disappointing start to the season.

The Mirror reports that Tuchel will likely be pursued if Ten Hag is dismissed. The Red Devils have suffered two defeats in their first three games including a disastrous 3-0 home loss to Liverpool.

Ten Hag remained in charge this past summer despite INEOS interviewing several candidates regarding a potential change in management. Tuchel was one of those interviewed, but he's instead taken a sabbatical.

Tuchel was a hit in the Premier League with Chelsea, guiding them to UEFA Champions League glory in 2021. The German tactician oversaw 63 wins in 100 games before the Blues' new co-owners controversially sacked him.

Ten Hag confirmed Manchester United's new co-owners had interviewed Tuchel before he was handed a one-year contract extension. He said:

"Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager."

Ten Hag was expected to be shown the Old Trafford door earlier in the summer after his side endured their worst Premier League campaign. They finished eighth and lost 14 of 38 games, crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages.

Manchester United surprised everyone by beating Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final. This ultimately led INEOS to continue with Ten Hag and back him with five new signings, including Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils started the new season with a 1-0 win against Fulham through new signing Joshua Zirkzee's late winner. They were handed a setback away at Brighton & Hove Albion, losing 2-1, and Liverpool embarrassed them on home soil last Sunday.

"I loved it at Chelsea" - Thomas Tuchel hinted at interest in returning to the PL amid Manchester United links

Thomas Tuchel would love a Premier League return (Image - Getty)

Tuchel was among those touted to replace Ten Hag during the closing stages of last season. He was still at Bayern Munich, but he was confirmed to depart once the campaign concluded.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss responded to questions over a return to the Premier League. He spoke fondly of his time at Stamford Bridge:

"I’d rather not answer but it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure."

Tuchel spent 17 months in charge of the Blues and was a fan favorite. He guided the west London outfit to the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, along with their Champions League triumph.

The German's departure came after he disagreed over the long-term vision of the club with Chelsea's new co-owner Todd B`oehly. If he were to replace Ten Hag, he'd be working under a new ownership team at Manchester United.

