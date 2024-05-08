Thomas Tuchel provides interesting repsonse when asked about Premier League return amid Manchester United and Chelsea links 

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has fueled talk that he is interested in a Premier League return with Manchester United and Chelsea seemingly lingering.

Tuchel spoke ahead of Bayern's UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid today (May 8). He was asked about a Premier League return (via TNT Sports):

"I’d rather not answer but it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure."

Tuchel has been linked with Manchester United with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team set to decide Erik ten Hag's fate once the season concludes. A dismal campaign for the Red Devils has placed major doubts on the Dutchman's future.

Reports claim that Tuchel is the frontrunner to replace Ten Hag should he depart. The German would return to the Premier League for the first time since being sacked by Chelsea. He spent 17 months at Stamford Bridge and led the Blues to UEFA Champions League glory in 2021.

The west Londoners' new ownership sacked Tuchel in September 2022 after clashes over recruitment. He headed to Bayern in March 2023 as Julian Nagelsmann's replacement and oversaw a Bundesliga title triumph.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain coach is reportedly open to returning to Chelsea. He was a hit with fans at Stamford Bridge and Mauricio Pochettino's future is uncertain.

Tuchel is parting ways with the Bavarians this summer after failing to deliver the title this season. He's overseen 36 wins in 58 games and could finish his spell at the Allianz Arena by delivering the Champions League.

Tuchel suggested Bayern Munich 'stole' Harry Kane who was on Manchester United and Chelsea's radars

Thomas Tuchel was thrilled to beat the likes of Manchester United to Harry Kane's capture.

Harry Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur last summer for £86.4 million and he's made a stunning start in Bavaria. The England captain has registered an astounding 44 goals and 11 assists in 44 games across competitions.

Manchester United were heavily linked with Kane, 30, but missed out on the prolific striker to the Bavarians. Ten Hag instead turned to Rasmus Hojlund who arrived from Atalanta for £72 million.

Tuchel gloated about Bayern's success in bringing the Premier League's second-all-time top scorer to the Bundesliga. He claimed that the former Spurs superstar was stolen from English football (via Metro):

"Every fan would wish for Harry Kane in their team. That’s why we are very proud we managed to seduce him and steal him from the Premier League and English football. The skipper of your national team, a big personality and big player. He’s a role model."

Chelsea have reportedly continued to track Kane despite his departure to Bayern last summer. The Blues are prepared to pay £82 million to bring him back to the Premier League. He has three years left on his contract and seems happy with life at the Allianz Arena.