Manchester United-linked defender keen on Old Trafford transfer, but club demand €50 million asking price - Reports

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly keen on a switch to Manchester United.

According to SPORT1 journalist Patrick Berger, the Bundesliga club could demand around €50 million for the Dutch full-back. Frimpong recently said about his future at the BayArena:

"I don’t know when I decide about my future. I’m just focused on Leverkusen and the upcoming matches."

Leverkusen are sixth in the Bundesliga, with 43 points from 27 games. Frimpong has played in all the games, scoring eight goals and providing five assists from the right flank. The 22-year-old can play anywhere across the right wing and can also double up as a left-back. His contract with Leverkusen runs till the summer of 2025.

Frimpong could upset a few fans in the blue half of Manchester if he ends up moving to Old Trafford. He spent nine years in Manchester City's youth academy before leaving for Celtic in September 2019. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Sky Blues' senior team.

Manchester United have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as their right-back options. The Portugal international has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona, with his contract entering its final year next season.

Erik ten Hag sheds light on competition for Manchester United's right-back spot

Erik ten Hag has used Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka down Manchester United's right-hand flank this season.

The Portuguese full-back has featured in 34 games across competitions this term. Meanwhile, all but one of Wan-Bissaka's 24 appearances this season have come after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Both players offer Ten Hag something different, and the former Ajax manager is aware of that. Asked about his take on the competition for the right-back spot, Ten Hag said (via Forbes):

"I think it's really close, the competition between them. So maybe Aaron gives you a little bit more defending, Diogo gives you maybe a little bit more offence. But I have to say I think they both have made progress in both areas, so it's really close.

He added:

"Then you look at the opponent; you look at the load on the players, and you have to manage that when you have two almost equal players. The form they are in is also an issue and then, of course, how is the team? How are they doing in the moment? So then you make your decisions."

Wan-Bissaka was given the nod at right-back in Manchester United's 2-2 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg draw against Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday (April 13).

