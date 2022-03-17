Manchester United linked midfielder prefers Bayern Munich move: Reports

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but he would prefer a move to Bayern Munich in the summer, according to The Athletic [via Inside Futbol].

The Red Devils have begun the process of appointing a long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the summer. Apart from hunting for a new manager, they are also looking at ways to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United are claimed to have identified midfield as an area that needs strengthening in the summer. With Paul Pogba tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, signing a new central midfielder appears to be a top priority for the club.

And, Ajax's Gravenberch seems to be on the Red Devils' list of transfer targets ahead of the summer. According to the aforementioned source, the Premier League giants have extensively scouted the 19-year-old.

However, Bayern Munich are claimed to be the Netherlands international's preferred destination. It is worth noting that Gravenberch's agent Mino Raiola has close ties with the Bundesliga champions.

With the Bavarians in the driving seat to land the midfielder, Manchester United will continue to keep tabs on the player's situation for now. It remains to be seen if Ralf Rangnick's side can jump ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign Gravenberch in the coming months.

The teenager has established himself as a key player for Ajax since making his senior debut for them in 2018. He has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists from 97 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch giants so far.

However, there are serious doubts about Gravenberch's future with Erik ten Hag's side. He is set to enter the final year of his contract with Ajax in the summer and has been heavily linked with a transfer recently.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich not only clubs interested in Gravenberch

Gravenberch's performances for Ajax have seen him attract transfer interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

However, the Red Devils and the Bavarians are not the only clubs in the mix for the teenager. According to the report, Manchester City and Juventus are also interested in acquiring his services in the summer.

According to German magazine, Real Madrid are keen on Gravenberch as well.

