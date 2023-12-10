Manchester United linked with shock move for Man City outcast who Pep Guardiola admitted he feels sorry for due to lack of game time: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Englishman is set for a move away from the Etihad as his game time has been limited.

As per a report by The Sun, Erik ten Hag is ready to make a move for Phillips as he looks to bolster the midfield. Pep Guardiola has already commented on the Englishman's situation at the club and stated that he was feeling sorry for him. He added that they needed to give him chances to play but are unable to get minutes on the pitch.

Apart from Manchester United, Phillips has been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona and Juventus. The former Leeds United man is open to leaving and is most likely to head out on loan rather than a permanent move.

Pep Guardiola apologises to Manchester United target

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media ahead of Manchester City's match against Luton Town and was quizzed about Kalvin Phillips. He claimed that the Manchester United target was unable to get into his plans and apologised to the midfielder, saying via Sky Sports:

"I don't know what's going to happen. I feel so sorry for my decision for him. I've said that many times. He doesn't deserve what has happened to him and I'm so sorry. The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example."

"I'm not very pleased [with myself] and I am so sorry for him. I will not say that [to him] because it is a business and I have to be a professional."

United target Kalvin Phillips has played just 19 minutes for Manchester City since October. Guardiola has signed Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes in the summer to bolster his midfield and that has seen the Englishman slip down the order.