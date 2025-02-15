Manchester United linked with stunning €150m move for Lionel Messi teammate as Ruben Amorim seeks attacking reinforcement: Reports

Manchester United are willing to pay €150m for Lionel Messi's international teammate Julian Alvarez, according to OK Diario via Football Espana. The 25-year-old first rose to prominence at Manchester City and was part of their treble-winning squad.

Ad

Alvarez moved to Atletico Madrid last summer in a reported £81m deal. While he endured a slow start to life at the Metropolitano Stadium, the Argentinean has picked up pace of late.

Alvarez now has 17 goals and four assists from 36 games across competitions for Los Rojiblancos. His efforts have already convinced Manchester United.

The Red Devils have struggled in the final third this season, with Ruben Amorim's arrival failing to improve their fortunes. The Premier League giants have found the back of the net just 28 times in 24 games this campaign and want to rope in a new goalscorer this summer.

Ad

Trending

They have set their sights on Alvarez for the job. Manchester United are well aware of the Argentinean's qualities, with the player registering one goal and one assist from four appearances against them.

However, TyC Sports have stated that no offer has been presented yet. It has been suggested that Alvarez is likely to turn down the Red Devils to stay with Atletico Madrid.

The Argentinean is also a key figure for La Albiceleste, and famously won the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Lionel Messi. Alvarez has the 2021 and 2024 Copa America as well as the 2022 Finalissima under his belt with the national side.

Ad

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored against Manchester United?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has faced Manchester United on six occasions, all as a Barcelona player, in the Champions League. The Red Devils first came up against La Pulga in the semifinals of the 2007-08 campaign.

Ad

The first leg ended in a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou, but the Premier League giants secured a 1-0 win in the home leg to progress to the final. Manchester United's next meeting with Lionel Messi was in the 2008-09 Champions League final.

The diminutive magician scored a goal to help the Catalans pick up a 2-0 win. The two clubs faced each other once again in the 2010-11 final, where La Pulga scored in a 3-0 win.

The Argentinean last faced the Red Devils in the 2017-18 Champions League quarterfinals. Barcelona won 1-0 at Old Trafford, while Messi scored a brace to help register a 3-0 win in the home leg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback