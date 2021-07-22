Manchester United and Liverpool make contact with Napoli star - Reports 

Manchester United and Liverpool have approached Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski's entourage over a possible switch to the Premier League.

The report comes from Italian journalist Ciro Troise of Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via The Hard Tackle). Troise has claimed that both clubs have contacted Zielinski's agents as they aim to bolster their respective ranks in central midfield.

The Polish international has been mooted with a move to England in recent years, but those voices had died down. However, the situation at both Manchester United and Liverpool means rumors over a potential move to the Premier League have resurfaced once again.

Confirming the interest from the English giants, Troise said:

“Zielinski? His entourage has got a couple of calls from Liverpool and Manchester United.”

The 27-year-old developed at Udinese before joining Empoli on loan for two years. Zielinski has immensely matured as a rising midfielder who exudes technical elegance and an eye for an accurate final pass.

🎙 #Zielinski: "We've really missed our fans. I hope to see them back at the stadium soon so they can help us achieve our targets"#Dimaro2021 ⛰



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/nmYaRuWCEk — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) July 21, 2021

The Polish midfielder has been one of the most consistent performers in the Napoli setup since 2016. Zielinski has amassed over 45 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei in each of the last five seasons.

He has also netted 32 goals and set up a further 28 in this period, demonstrating his creativity and ability to find the back of the net.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are well-stocked in the midfield department. But for contrasting reasons, Zielinski could be a useful addition should he make a move to either side.

Zielinski a differential for Manchester United and Liverpool

Piotr Zielinski

While Manchester United have some excellent midfielders in their ranks, their futures at the club remain shrouded in doubt. Donny van de Beek doesn't seem to fit into the plans of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Pogba is in the final year of his contract and Nemanja Matic is not getting any younger.

Meanwhile, Fred and Scott McTominay have exhibited promising chemistry on the pitch but don't have the quality as yet to deliver the Premier League title. They are also not particularly creative in the final third.

Zielinski can spray passes between gaps, provide an attacking outlet with his composure on the ball and defend with conviction. All of these features could make him the final piece in Manchester United's midfield puzzle.

📐 We do 𝐧𝐨𝐭 cut corners when it comes to hard work 💪#MUFC pic.twitter.com/i7qec6UKyf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 21, 2021

Liverpool, on the other hand, need a replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum in Jurgen Klopp's three-man midfield. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are injury-prone and cannot act as long-term replacements.

Zielinski's guile would only illuminate the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if either Manchester United or Liverpool can manage to beat the other clubs in the race for his services.

