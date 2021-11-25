Manchester United and Liverpool join Chelsea in identifying Barcelona defender as potential target: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool have joined Chelsea in identifying Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as a potential target, according to ESPN. Blaugrana are keen to extend the Uruguayan's contract amidst interest from the Premier League trio.

Barcelona signed Araujo from Uruguayan outfit Boston River for a fee in the region of €2m in the summer of 2018. The central defender then went on to make his senior debut for the Catalans against Sevilla the following year under Ernesto Valverde's management.

Since earning promotion to Barcelona's senior team, Araujo has made 52 appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old has played 13 games for Blaugrana this season, while also scoring one goal in the process.

Having been impressed with Araujo's contributions, Barcelona view him as the key to their future, along with the likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati and Gavi. Hence, the Catalans are keen to see the defender extend his current contract, which runs until the summer of 2023.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



The agreement with Gavi is considered more than close. ⏳ Barcelona are working on Dembélé, Gavi and Araújo new contracts. President Joan Laporta confirms in press conference: “Hopefully we can achieve more renewals soon, talks are ongoing. We're working on this”. 🔴 #FCB The agreement with Gavi is considered more than close. ⏳ Barcelona are working on Dembélé, Gavi and Araújo new contracts. President Joan Laporta confirms in press conference: “Hopefully we can achieve more renewals soon, talks are ongoing. We're working on this”. 🔴 #FCB The agreement with Gavi is considered more than close. ⏳

However, reaching an agreement with Araujo over a new deal will not be as easy as striking a deal with Pedri and Fati. Barcelona could struggle to convince the defender to sign a new contract as he has interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea.

According to ESPN, Manchester United and Liverpool have joined Chelsea in identifying Barcelona star Araujo as a potential target.

If reports are to be believed, Liverpool have even tried approaching Araujo over a transfer to Anfield. It remains to be seen if the defender is tempted by the prospect of a move to England, where Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool attentive to Araujo's Barcelona situation

Barcelona were hopeful of extending Araujo's contract for the next five seasons, according to reports. However, the Catalans have realized they could struggle to convince the youngster to put pen to paper on a fresh deal after initial discussions.

Araujo's financial demands are said to be higher than what Barcelona expected. Blaugrana are also aware that they cannot compete with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool in terms of financial muscle power.

barcacentre @barcacentre Araújo's renewal will be a difficult one for Barcelona. Barça hoped to renew Araújo for the next 5 seasons, but after the first conversations, the club understand that the Uruguayan's economic demands are higher than expected. Liverpool, Chelsea and United are interested. [espn] Araújo's renewal will be a difficult one for Barcelona. Barça hoped to renew Araújo for the next 5 seasons, but after the first conversations, the club understand that the Uruguayan's economic demands are higher than expected. Liverpool, Chelsea and United are interested. [espn] https://t.co/945iKK2dQ2

Xavi's Barcelona are in a sticky situation regarding Araujo's contract. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool appear to be closely monitoring the state of affairs.

Edited by Aditya Singh