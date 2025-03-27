Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho wanted by 4 clubs as Chelsea plan to opt against signing him permanently: Reports

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho is reportedly wanted by four clubs, as Chelsea are not considering a permanent move for the player. The 25-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the ongoing season in August last year on a loan deal with an obligation to buy from the Red Devils.

Sancho's journey at Chelsea started well, with the English winger being named Player of the Match in his debut for the Blues. He also registered three assists in his first three games.

However, the winger's performances have been in a slow decline since the beginning of this year, where he has provided only one assist and is yet to net a goal. Jadon Sancho's recent form has not only brought in criticism but it has also reportedly led to uncertainties about his future at Stamford Bridge.

While the obligation to buy clause remains relevant in the loan deal, the Blues also have the option to pay a penalty fee of £5 million to send the winger back to Manchester United, according to Chelsea News.

Sancho, who arrived at Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, was loaned back to the Bundesliga club in January 2024 for the rest of the 2023–24 season.

The report by Chelsea News also suggested that the Englishman is interested in returning to the German club following the end of his loan tenure at the Blues.

While his future currently remains uncertain at Stamford Bridge, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Roma, and Lazio are interested in acquiring Jadon Sancho's signature this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

Chelsea's decision to make a permanent move for Jadon Sancho will depend on the player's efforts on the pitch till the end of the season. He has registered two goals and six assists in 28 appearances across competitions for the Blues so far.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly in transfer race to sign Kenan Yıldız

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are keen on signing Kenan Yıldız in the upcoming transfer window, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 19-year-old winger is currently playing for his boyhood club Juventus, with his contract running until the summer of 2029.

Kenan Yıldız has reportedly attracted interest from several top clubs with his performances for Juventus. He has registered six goals and four assists in 41 appearances across competitions.

Juventus are reportedly aware of the attention Yıldız has been receiving ahead of the summer transfer window and are not expected to part ways with the young prospect without turning a profit. Several reports suggested that the Serie A giants might consider letting go of their academy graduate due to their financial woes.

Juventus have reportedly set a price tag of €80 million for Kenan Yıldız. It remains to be seen which of the Premier League outfits succeed in acquiring the Turkish star's signature.

