Manchester United looking to loan out attacker as 5 clubs declare interest: Reports

Manchester United are looking to loan out winger Amad Diallo with five teams showing interest, as per journalist Jonathan Shrager.

Shrager claims the player's agent Michaël N’Cho is holding talks with Blackpool, Sunderland, Anderlecht, Beskitas and Sampdoria.

The United youngster joined the Premier League giants from Serie A side Atalanta club in January 2021 for £19.17 million.

He is yet to fully break into the Red Devils' first-team, making nine appearances, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

The young Ivorian spent the second-half of last season out on loan at Rangers, where he made 13 appearances and scored three goals.

The winger appears surplus to requirements at Old Trafford despite the side's disappointing start to the season under Erik ten Hag.

United have lost both their opening two games of the season.

A 2-1 loss at Old Trafford to Brighton & Hove Albion was followed up by a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have disappointed for Ten Hag's side with question marks over the Dutch tactician's options in attack.

However, it appears Diallo isn't thought of as a solution and a loan move is now being touted for the former Atalanta wonderkid.

He has three years left on his current deal with Manchester United.

Manchester United need signings not outgoings

Diallo appears to be the latest United player heading for an exit

Manchester United have already lost seven players this summer permanently, making just £8.55 million off of those exits.

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson, Alvaro Fernandez and Alex Telles have all left Old Trafford on loan and Diallo looks likely to join them.

Ten Hag needs new signings rather than departures given the huge need for a rebuild this summer.

Only three players have arrived thus far in the form of Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

Those three certainly do not move the needle for the Red Devils, with Ten Hag's side looking short in a number of positions, including up front.

Alongside Diallo, there are rumors that James Garner will also depart Old Trafford before the end of the window.

Reports claim that three to four clubs are interested in the English midfielder who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Unlike Garner, it appears that Diallo's exit will be a loan rather than a permanent one.

