Manchester United looking to trigger option to extend attacker's contract by 12 months: Reports

Manchester United will look to trigger a 12-month extension in Marcus Rashford's contract should they fail to agree on a new deal with the English forward.

Rashford's contract with the Premier League club expires next summer.

However, the Daily Express reports that Manchester United are prepared to trigger the 12-month clause before Christmas if required.

Talks between Rashford's camp and the Red Devils are ongoing but no agreement has been found as of yet.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly held an interest in the striker but he now seems happy at Old Trafford.

The English striker has bounced back from last season's difficulties and has impressed under new manager Erik ten Hag at the start of this campaign.

Rashford has bagged three goals and contributed two assists in six appearances.

He is on course to beat his 2021-22 showing, which was a disappointing five goals and two assists in 32 appearances.

The forward missed out on England's UEFA Nations League squad through a muscular injury picked up in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal on September 4.

He also missed the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad and 2-0 win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Manchester United are reportedly confident that the striker will return for their huge clash with cross-city rivals Manchester City on October 2.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag on Rashford's situation

Ten Hag has praised his forward

Ten Hag was asked about Rashford's current form this season under his tutelage and he lauded the player.

He began by not wanting to discuss the forward's past campaign, (via the club's official website):

"Once again it is difficult for me to talk about the past.

He continued,

“But what I see: I see a happy Marcus Rashford and I see some phases in his game that we could improve. And we worked really hard in the last two-and-a-half months with him on different aspects."

Ten Hag then discussed his contract situation, stating that United hold the cards and that he wants to work with Rashford in the long-term:

"I don't think he is out of contract [in the summer], I think United control the situation."

Rashford is evidently enjoying life under his new manager and seems to be back to his best following a difficult 2021-22 season.

The Red Devils striker is one of the first names on Ten Hag's teamsheet and is staking his claim to make England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad in November.

Rashford has earned 46 international caps for the Three Lions and scored 12 goals.

He has been at England's last three international tournaments, the European Championships last summer, the 2018 World Cup and the 2016 Euros.

