Manchester United made astronomical offer for Kylian Mbappe before PSG star agreed Real Madrid move - Reports

Manchester United reportedly made an astronomical offer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe before he agreed a move to Real Madrid. That's according to a report from Spanish outlet OkDiario. It claimed that the Red Devils were ready to rival the Spanish giants in the race for the attacker's signature but were unsuccessful.

Kylian Mbappe's future continues to attract speculation as we approach the summer. The Frenchman's contract with PSG will expire at the end of the season, keeping the whole of Europe on guard as they closely monitor his situation.

If rumors are anything to go by, the winger seems destined to wear Real Madrid's iconic jersey next season. Footballtransfers.com explain that he has already informed PSG of his intention to leave as a free agent when his contract rounds up. The report also says that the 25-year-old has already agreed terms with the Spanish giants.

However, had things worked out differently, he might be on his way to Old Trafford in the summer instead. According to OkDairo, Manchester United attempted to tempt him with an astronomical offer before he agreed to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the report, the Red Devils offered Kylian Mbappe a salary of €500 million over a five-year contract in addition to a €200m signing-on bonus.

Manchester United's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe saw a potential move for the PSG winger as a major opportunity for the Premier League giants. Unfortunately, the player seemed to have his heart set on Real Madrid and wouldn't look elsewhere.

That said, Mbappe is still expected to pocket a sizeable signing-on fee if he ends up completing a switch to the Spanish capital in the summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman will get more than €100 million from the move and the figure could get as high as €150 million.

What's next for Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid and Manchester United?

With the stars seemingly aligning, it'd be no surprise if Kylian Mbappe becomes a Real Madrid player at the end of the season. But before then, the two parties need to first ensure they finish the current campaign on a strong note.

Up next, the Frenchman will be eager to lead PSG to victory versus Monaco away from home in Ligue 1 this Friday (March 1). They played out a 1-1 draw with Rennes at home on Sunday. PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be looking to build on their 1-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday by beating Valencia away at the weekend (March 2). Los Blancos sit atop the La Liga table.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will take on Nottingham Forest away in the FA Cup fifth round this Wednesday (February 28). They will then compete in the highly anticipated derby clash at Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend (March 3). Manchester United are sixth in the league standings.