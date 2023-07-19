Manchester United have made Serie A star their transfer priority, will look to sell players to raise funds required for deal - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified AFC Fiorentina's Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as a priority signing this summer, as per reports from Sportswitness.

The Red Devils have been active in the ongoing transfer window, having signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million. United are also closing in on a deal for Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Erik ten Hag is believed to still being keen on adding more new faces to his squad ahead of next season. Alongside a new centre-forward, the Dutch tactician is said to also want a new midfielder this summer.

Reports according to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Red Devils have identified Amrabat as a possible midfield signing. They further claim United have already tabled an offer for the Moroccan, but it falls short of Fiorentina's €30 million valuation.

The 26-year-old is said to be keen on a new challenge this summer, and Fiorentina aren't expected to stand in his way, so long as they get a sizable offer for the midfielder.

A renuion with ten Hag at Old Trafford next season could be a huge possibility for Amrabat, as he has been identified as a priority target this summer.

The Morocaan midfielder previously worked with the Red Devils head coach during his time at Dutch club FC Utrecht.

Meanwhile, any possible transfer for Amrabat would depend on Manchester United's ability to raise funds through player sales. The PL are currently keen on offloading a couple of first-team players in a bid to raise money for further signings.

Also, there a high chance that Amrabat's purchase will have to wait until Manchester United have been able to land a new centre-forward. The Red Devils are currently keeping tabs on the duo Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani.

Manchester United target speaks on his desire to play for the Red Devils

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana has broken his silence on talks linking him with a move to Old Trafford this summer. The Cameroonian is reportedly close to making a switch from San Siro to Old Trafford.

As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils agreed a deal with Inter Milan in the region of £47.2 million.

With an official announcement now believed to be imminent, Onana has said in a recent interview that he finds a transfer to United "irresistible". He opened up on his desire to play in the PL.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sportswitness, he said:

"The important thing is to be honest and always tell people the truth. I am a person who always wants new challenges. Playing in the Premier League and for a club like United is irresistible."