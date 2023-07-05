Manchester United make £39m proposal for goalkeeper, European giants want £52m: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a verbal proposal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana worth £39 million including add-ons.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the Red Devils presented their proposal this morning (July 5) for Onana. The bid is set to become official soon although it doesn't meet the Nerazzurri's valuation.

The Serie A giants are expecting a £52 million (€60 million) fee with add-ons included for the Cameroonian. He has quickly become Manchester United's top goalkeeping transfer target after David de Gea's contract expired.

Onana is said to be keen on the move that would see him reunite with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. The 27-year-old earned plaudits throughout last season for his impressive performances at the San Siro.

The Inter shot-stopper kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. He was particularly impressive in his side's 2-1 Coppa Italia final win over Fiorentina.

However, Onana also caught the eye in Nerazzurri's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final. Pep Guardiola sang his praises following the European final.

Manchester United are seemingly looking to replace De Gea whose contract with the club expired on June 30. The Spaniard had agreed terms on a new proposal but the Red Devils made further reductions to the wages on offer.

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst reports that United made a U-turn over De Gea's situation towards the end of the season. The 32-year-old's blunders against Sevilla, West Ham United, and City in the FA Cup final were cause for concern.

De Gea had been the Red Devils' longest-serving player and won the Golden Glove last season with 17 clean sheets in 38 games. However, he isn't the accomplished ball-playing goalkeeper that Ten Hag prefers which Onana is.

Mason Mount was convinced to move to Manchester United by Erik ten Hag

Mason Mount held discussions with Ten Hag.

According to The National, Ten Hag played a key role in persuading Mason Mount to join Manchester United this summer.

The English midfielder is heading to Old Trafford in a £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons deal from Chelsea. He has already undergone a medical and confirmation of the move is expected today.

Arsenal and Liverpool were also both interested in Mount, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta convinced he would choose to join his side. However, detailed discussions with Ten Hag are said to have impressed the England international.

The pair are claimed to have discussed the multiple positions he can play in Ten Hag's Manchester United side. The Red Devils were too impressed with Mount's eagerness to join.

The 24-year-old did struggle this past season, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions. However, Mount leads the way at Chelsea for most chances created (227), most goals (27), most assists (22), and most appearances (129) since his debut in 2019.

