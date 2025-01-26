Manchester United make decision on Patrick Dorgu after Lecce rejected their €30 million bid - Reports

Manchester United have refused to give up on their pursuit of Patrick Dorgu, even though their initial bid was rejected by Lecce, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are eager to add more quality to Ruben Amorim's squad amid a poor start to his tenure.

The Premier League giants have struggled to come to terms with the Portuguese head coach's 3-4-3 formation. The left-back position is one that has been identified as an Achilles heel and Manchester United want to address it this month.

The Red Devils are without Luke Shaw once again, with the Englishman's fitness woes showing no signs of receding. Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia recently returned to full fitness after missing the entire 2023/24 campaign due to injury.

The English giants are looking to rope in a new left-back in January and have apparently identified Dorgu as an option. The Danish full-back has caught the eye with Lecce of late, registering three goals and one assist from 22 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United believe that he can be the right fit under Amorim and apparently submitted an initial offer of €30m. However, it was knocked back by the Serie A club, who reportedly want €40m to let the 20-year-old leave.

Meanwhile, Napoli are supposedly eyeing Dorgu as well and are plotting to move for him this summer. However, the Red Devils haven't given up on the player yet and could resort to add-ons to get a deal across the line. For now, the two clubs remain locked in negotiations regarding a deal.

How many games have Luke Shaw played for Manchester United?

Luke Shaw has appeared 278 times across competitions for Manchester United to date, scoring four goals and setting up 28 more. The Englishman arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2014 as one of the brightest young talents in the country.

The Red Devils reportedly paid Southampton £27m for his services and the player soon became a first-team regular for the club. Unfortunately, Shaw suffered a double leg fracture in September 2015 which briefly halted his development with Manchester United.

The player has since been a first-team regular when fit, but his injury issues have shown no signs of ending. Luke Shaw has played 30 games or more in the Premier League for the Red Devils on just two occasions to date. He has appeared just thrice this season and his contract expires in 2027.

