Manchester United to make final offer for Chelsea star Mason Mount - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing their second bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, which is expected to be their final offer.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils are ready to launch a second bid for Mount worth £50 million. Erik ten Hag's side saw a £40 million offer rejected for the English midfielder and are set to return.

Ten Hag is reported to have identified Mount as a player who can help inject a different dimension into his attack. His versatility is enticing to the Manchester United manager.

However, the Red Devils' latest offer is expected to be their last with Chelsea valuing the 24-year-old at £70 million. Mount has just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are under pressure to either accept United's offer or allow Mount to run down his contract and potentially leave for free next summer. Their Premier League rivals are hopeful that this latest bid will be successful.

Chelsea need to comply with Financial Fair Play after spending over £600 million in the last two transfer windows. Several first-team players are expected to depart this summer.

Mount endured a frustrating past campaign with the west Londoners, netting just three goals and six assists in 35 appearances across competitions. However, the English midfielder has been vital for his boyhood club over the years.

The attacker has won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 games.

New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has been keen on retaining Mount but the player desires a move to Old Trafford. He will offer Ten Hag adaptability as he can play in an attacking midfield role, on the wing, and in central midfield.

Manchester United and Chelsea on alert regarding Amadou Onana's situation at Everton

Onana could leave Everton this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both keeping tabs on Amadou Onana's situation at Everton.

English journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees are under pressure to sell the Belgian midfielder this summer. He claims that he has interest from Champions League clubs.

Reports claim that Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all in the race for the 21-year-old. He arrived at Goodison Park last summer and impressed despite Sean Dyche's side's relegation-fighting campaign.

Onana scored one goal and provided two assists in 35 games across competitions. He was key for Everton as they fought off the risk of relegation and retained their league status.

However, if the Red Devils or the Blues do want to sign the Toffees midfielder they will have to pay a reported £70 million. His contract with Dyche's side runs until 2027.

