Manchester United make ‘first approach’ for manager considered as alternative to Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with a potential candidate for the managerial role. A name that is not Ajax's Erik ten Hag or Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Mauricio Pochettino.

According to UOL (via SportWitness), they have sounded out the availability of Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The 62-year-old is currently in his second stint at Los Blancos, having rejoined the La Liga giants from Everton last summer.

Ancelotti has the Spanish side leading La Liga quite comfortably, sitting twelve points clear of Barcelona.

The Italian is said to be happy at Madrid and it could prove a difficult task to lure him to Old Trafford.

However, there have been issues under the Italian manager with fans not taking to his style of play. The club's most recent capitulation against Barca in the El Clasico particularly drew the ire of Madrid fans.

Following the huge 4-0 defeat, Ancelotti apologized to the fans, saying (via Tribuna):

"Our line up wasn't good. I didn't choose a good formation. Modrić as 10 didn't work. It's my fault and I don't have problems to say this. It's my fault."

This was not the only game that Madrid found fault with the Italian's approach. Fans lamented Ancelotti's coaching in the 1-0 UEFA Champions League R16 defeat to PSG in February.

According to SPORT, Madrid president Florentino Perez was hugely disappointed with the performance and had considered dismissing the Italian.

Rumors on that front have quietened since, but Manchester United's reported interest may turn heads in the Spanish capital.

Would Carlo Ancelotti be a good appointment for Manchester United?

Ancelotti has had huge success everywhere he's been

With Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino the frontrunners for the Manchester United job, the reported interest in Carlo Ancelotti is intriguing.

He is a proven winner having won the UEFA Champions League three times, the Serie A title and the Spanish Super Cup. During his time at Premier League giants Chelsea, he won the Premier League and the FA Cup in 2010.

But his spell at Everton prior to returning to Madrid was one that may discourage United fans. He failed to transform the side into a real threat, having been heralded as the man to bring the Toffees among the Premier League heavyweights.

Not only that, but the fact that there are already problems occurring at Real Madrid will only put further doubt on his suitability.

The new Manchester United manager needs time. Will Ancelotti be a viable candidate to undertake a huge transformation at the club?

Either way, it seems the race for the Old Trafford managerial role has taken another twist.

