Manchester United make Kobbie Mainoo transfer plan as contract talks stall amid Chelsea interest - Reports

Manchester United have decided to sell Kobbie Mainoo to a foreign club amid interest from Chelsea, according to Football Insider. The English midfielder is highly rated at Old Trafford, and exploded into the scene under Erik ten Hag last season.

Ad

Mainoo has been in and out of the first team since Ruben Amorim took over at the club last November. However, the 19-year-old has still registered 25 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

The player is under contract until 2027 and Manchester United also have an option for an additional year. However, the club are already locked in talks to tie Mainoo down to a new deal amid the rising interest in his services.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, negotiations haven't been fruitful so far and there's a belief that the Englishman could turn down a renewal offer in favour of an exit. Chelsea apparently had their eyes on the player in January and are keeping a close watch on the situation once again.

The London giants could be on the market for an upgrade on Romeo Lavia, who has struggled to stay fit. Mainoo matches the Blues' youth-centric transfer policy and could be a hit at Stamford Bridge.

Ad

However, Manchester United have no desire to let their young star join Chelsea. They could like to sell him to a club out of England instead if he continues to stall a renewal. The teenager rose through the ranks at Old Trafford, so his exit could be registered as pure profit in the books.

Will Chelsea and Manchester United battle for a Nigerian striker this summer?

Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have identified Victor Osimhen as the solution to their striker conundrum, according to journalist Luca Cerchione. The Nigerian hitman was apparently close to joining Chelsea last summer before the move broke down in the 11th hour.

Ad

Osimhen ended up leaving Napoli on loan to join Galatasaray and has been quite impressive this season. The 26-year-old has registered 23 goals and five assists from 29 games across competitions for the Turkish giants.

Osimhen is expected to permanently leave the Serie A giants this summer and the Red Devils are ready to take him to the Premier League. Manchester United want an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, who has struggled to impress this season.

The Premier League giants are now reportedly planning to offer the Danish ace plus €40m for the Nigerian, which could convince Napoli. It is unclear if Chelsea will return for Osimhen this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback