Manchester United to make move for Portugal's FIFA World Cup star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a move for Benfica attacker Goncalo Ramos following his exploits for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As per ESPN, the Red Devils are set to make an enquiry about the Benfica striker's availability ahead of the January window.

The report claims that the Manchester United hierarchy has informed manager Erik ten Hag that there is no certainty that they can bring him a new number nine in January. The Red Devils are desperately looking for reinforcements up front following Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt exit from the club last month.

As per ESPN, Goncalo Ramos has emerged as a target for the Premier League giants along with Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix.

It is understood that United are in a difficult financial situation due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a major spending spree in the summer. However, Ten Hag is believed to have urged the club to back him in January in whatever way possible.

SPORTbible @sportbible Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and now has more World Cup KO goals than him in his first ever World Cup start! Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and now has more World Cup KO goals than him in his first ever World Cup start! 🔥 https://t.co/H1hXFZcyew

Goncalo Ramos made headlines during the 2022 FIFA World Cup after scoring a hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 win against Switzerland in the Round of 16. Fernando Santos started the Benfica attacker against Switzerland ahead of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ramos' return of three goals and one assist ensured that he kept his place in the starting XI against Morocco in the quarter-finals as well.

The young striker came close to leaving his boyhood club Benfica in the summer but eventually decided to stay at the Estádio da Luz. Ramos has been on fire for the Eagles this season. He has found the back of the net 14 times in 21 games across competitions while also producing six assists.

Manchester United are short of firepower up front right now following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit. Ten Hag is currently left with only Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as options up front.

Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to sign Chelsea target in January

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to sign Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries in January. Ferdinand told BBC Sport (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's a player you look at and think, 'He's athletic and he can beat people one-on-one.' It's not just about being there. It's the quality that goes in. He's not putting those crosses in willy-nilly - he's picking people out.."

"Those cut-backs have been ever so dangerous. He doesn't mind working at the other end of the pitch. He's been a breath of fresh air for them and a very important player [for the Netherlands]."

Denzel Dumfries @DenzelJMD2 Football is a beautiful sport that brings out all kinds of emotions. Last night was no different and that is part of the game. I want to thank my teammates and staff whom I shared this great journey with. I really appreciate our team spirit and the way we fought till the end… Football is a beautiful sport that brings out all kinds of emotions. Last night was no different and that is part of the game. I want to thank my teammates and staff whom I shared this great journey with. I really appreciate our team spirit and the way we fought till the end… https://t.co/rhBcCWpqRS

As per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are all admirers of the attacking full-back.

