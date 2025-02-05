Manchester United make surprise decision on Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho ahead of summer transfer window - Reports 

Manchester United are willing to offload both Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to The Guardian. The duo was heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford in January as well but ended up staying.

Ruben Amorim has already offloaded Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa on loan in the winter transfer window. It now appears that two more academy graduates are also staring at an uncertain future.

Garnacho joined the Red Devils' academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and exploded into the scenes under former manager Erik ten Hag. While he initially struggled to impress Amorim, the 20-year-old has come into his own of late.

However, Manchester United were still willing to let him go in January, amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli. The Argentinean has registered eight goals and six assists from 36 games this season.

However, he has managed just one goal and two assists from 18 games under Amorim. Elsewhere, Mainoo rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and is highly rated at the club.

The Englishman was indispensable under former manager Erik ten Hag but has seen his importance diminish under Amorim. The 19-year-old has scored one goal and set up one more from 15 games under the Portuguese head coach.

Manchester United were previously keen to extend his contract, which runs until 2027, but talks have stalled due to the player's wage demands. The Blues were also interested in Mainoo in January, but a move didn't materialize.

Have Manchester United set a price tag on Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho?

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United have reportedly set a £80m price tag on Kobbie Mainoo. The Red Devils will also allow Alejandro Garnacho to leave for £70m.

Speaking on the matter, Ruben Amorim hinted that he would be open to the sale provided the club continues to churn up new talents.

"That part [United listening to offers] is true, but I want players like Kobbie and Garnacho. The focus is that we have to improve our academy and you have to bring more through," said Amorim.

He continued:

"That is something all the clubs in England have to take advantage of - the players who come from the academy. To play, to fill the shirt and also to be able to sell them. So our focus is to bring more through."

Mainoo and Garnacho's departure could help Manchester United adhere to PSR norms. The sale could be registered as pure profit due to their homegrown status.

