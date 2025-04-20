Manchester United make surprise decision on Rasmus Hojlund - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided against selling Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer window, amid rumors suggesting his exit from Old Trafford. According to a report from The Athletic, the Red Devils' management wish to keep the number nine, amid interest from Juventus and Napoli (via Tribal Football).

Things haven't gone particularly well for the Denmark international since he arrived in Manchester from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of £72 million. In his first season for the club, Hojlund made 43 appearances across competitions, bagging 16 goals, of which 10 came in the Premier League.

A similar trend has continued this year as well, which has seen the 22-year-old attacker struggle for form. He's also had to face competition from Joshua Zirkzee, who arrived at Manchester United at the start of the campaign. Overall, Hojlund has made 44 appearances across competitions this season, scoring eight goals.

The decision to continue with the striker reportedly has to do with the fact that the Red Devils management value him and see him as a part of their future plans. It's unclear if Manchester United would have recovered most of the transfer fee they paid for Hojlund, despite his contract expiring in 2028.

The Danish attacker's performances this year could also have to do with his club's form, with the Manchester outfit placed 13th in the Premier League.

Antony reflects on issues he faced at Manchester United

Antony seems to have found new life at Real Betis since joining on loan in January this year. His loan deal comes to an end in the summer, and he will have to return to Manchester United.

The winger has recorded four goals and assists each across competitions for the La Liga outfit. Addressing the reasons that affected his performances at Old Trafford, Antony told ESPN Brazil (via Daily Mail):

"I think that, apart from my football life, my personal life got in the way a lot, because of the things I went through, the moments I lived there."

"Like it or not, it's affected me a lot. So, of course, I know the potential I have. It's not for nothing that I went to a World Cup."

While Antony was at Manchester United, he made 96 appearances across competitions, bagging 12 goals and five assists. He's unlikely to regain a starting place with the Red Devils due to the emergence of Amad Diallo.

