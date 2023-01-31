Manchester United make surprise enquiry for Ligue 1 midfielder - Reports 

Manchester United reportedly enquired about Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar as they looked to replace Christian Eriksen. The Red Devils have suffered an injury blow, with the latter being sidelined until May.

Erik ten Hag's side look to be on the brink of luring Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich to Old Trafford. However, they seem to have made an approach for Lyon's Aouar on transfer deadline day.

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United added Aouar to their shortlist of replacements for Eriksen. They inquired about his potential signing, with the 24-year-old's contract at Groupama Stadium set to expire at the end of the season.

Houssem Aouar: Only Kylian Mbappe registered more assists of all players under the age of 21 than Aouar in last season's Champions League

The Red Devils were prepared to take on Aouar's wages and pay Lyon a loan fee for the French midfielder. Aston Villa have also been linked with a deadline-day move for the player. Football Insider reports that Unai Emery's Villains have made last-ditch move to bring him to Villa Park.

Aouar has scored one goal in nine appearances across competitions, he was part of the France national squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2021. He is a versatile midfielder that likes to play higher up the pitch.

Whether Manchester United's likely signing of Sabitzer will scupper their interest in Aouar remains to be seen. He is expected to leave Lyon when his contract expires in the summer.

Shots - 99% [2.38]

Shots on Target - 98% [0.75]

Tackles in Final 1/3 - 97% [0.54]

SCA (defensive) - 95% [0.14]

Tackles Won - 93% [1.84]

Short Passes Completed - 92% [30.02]



Marcel Sabitzer's Percentile Rank amongst Midfielders in Europe for [per 90]:
Shots - 99% [2.38]
Shots on Target - 98% [0.75]
Tackles in Final 1/3 - 97% [0.54]
SCA (defensive) - 95% [0.14]
Tackles Won - 93% [1.84]
Short Passes Completed - 92% [30.02]

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is excited by Sabitzer's potential arrival

Ferdinand is excited by Manchester United signing Sabitzer.

Manchester United have moved to replace Eriksen with Sabitzer, who has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich. The Austrian has made 24 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Sabitzer impressed at RB Leipzig before joining Bayern in 2021, scoring 52 goals and contributing 42 assists in 229 games with the Red Bull Arena outfit. Ferdinand has praised his potential signing and alluded to his displays for Leipzig. He said on his Vibe with Five Podcast:

“I’m absolutely delighted. If I could go and get a short-term replacement at the drop of the hat for [Christian] Eriksen, [Marcel] Sabitzer is a player that you’d say ‘oh if I can get him I’d take him."

Ferdinand continued:

“I’ve watched a hell of a lot of this player when he was at Leipzig in the Champions League – he played with [Christopher] Nkunku and the guys there, and he was sensational – integral to everything they’ve done there."

The former United defender believes that his experience will help the Red Devils:

“I think he will be a really good signing – really experienced player, played in big games in the Champions League and he knows his way round a football pitch."

