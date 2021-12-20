Manchester United man to stay and fight for his place despite transfer rumors- Reports

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard was recently rumored to be on his way out of the club in the upcoming winter transfer window. However, as per the latest reports from David Ornstein of The Athletic, it looks like Lingard will be fighting for his place in the squad until. That is until he runs out of his current contract.

Jesse Lingard was deemed one of the stars for the future when he made his debut for Manchester United back in 2014. Being a United academy graduate as well, he received great love from United fans in the early stages of his career.

However, Lingard wasn't able to live up to the hype as the Englishman is now more of a bench player rather than a starter for his club. The 29-year old recently found his form back when he was loaned out to West Ham United for the second half of the previous season.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein #MUFC theathletic.com/3025315/2021/1… 🚨 Jesse Lingard has decided he will not be leaving Man Utd in January - plans to stay & fight for place. No recent talks over new deal + none planned. 29yo about to enter final 6 months but not expected to agree pre-contract elsewhere @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Jesse Lingard has decided he will not be leaving Man Utd in January - plans to stay & fight for place. No recent talks over new deal + none planned. 29yo about to enter final 6 months but not expected to agree pre-contract elsewhere @TheAthleticUK #MUFC theathletic.com/3025315/2021/1…

This had prompted Lingard not to sign a new contract with Manchester United. He was reportedly on the lookout to move to a club where he would be assured enough game time.

There had been strong speculation over the past few months about Lingard's future. Many clubs were reported to be interested in signing him during the January transfer window. West Ham United, Newcastle United, Barcelona and many more were named as possible destinations for the 29-year old.

However, new reports suggest Lingard will stay at United and look to impress new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ornstein also revealed that Newcastle United, one of the suitors for Lingard, do not intend to pursue the England international during the January transfer window.

Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick have made their decision on Donny van de Beek's future

As per the latest reports from the Mirror, Manchester United don't want to let go of Donny van de Beek during the January transfer window. The former Ajax star is still trying to break into the first team since joining in 2020. Hence there were speculations that he might leave the club come this January.

However, the appointment of Ralf Rangnick has eased the situation. Van de Beek believes that the German coach will give him enough chance to prove the worth. The report also suggests that Rangnick considers Van de Beek as an important player.

