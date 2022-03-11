Manchester United managerial candidate already enquiring about the current squad - Reports

Manchester United managerial candidate Erik ten Hag has enquired about the current squad and the club's hierarchy as he wants to know more about both.

The vacant manager's job at Old Trafford has been a hot topic of discussion across Europe, with reports suggesting that the club has intensified efforts to make an appointment before the end of the season.

While the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique and Brendan Rodgers have been linked with a move to the club, the hot favorites at the moment are Mauricio Pochettino and Ten Hag.

PSG's exit from the Champions League has added more pressure on the former Tottenham Hotspur boss, with many suggesting that he could get sacked by the French giants.

In a latest update by Paul Hirst of Times Sport, it has been said that Pochettino has many admirers at Old Trafford and is the favored candidate within the squad.

"Pochettino’s impending departure from PSG opens the door to a possible move to Manchester United, where he has a number of admirers. Pochettino is believed to be the favoured candidate within the squad."

United Journal @theutdjournal Pochettino’s impending departure from PSG opens the door to a possible move to Manchester United, where he has a number of admirers. Pochettino is believed to be the favoured candidate within the squad #mujournal



[@hirstclass] Pochettino’s impending departure from PSG opens the door to a possible move to Manchester United, where he has a number of admirers. Pochettino is believed to be the favoured candidate within the squad #mufc 🚨 Pochettino’s impending departure from PSG opens the door to a possible move to Manchester United, where he has a number of admirers. Pochettino is believed to be the favoured candidate within the squad #mufc #mujournal[@hirstclass] https://t.co/cQd2fCZ2sM

He further went on to state that another favorite for the job, Ten Hag, has already been asking players about the current Manchester United squad via third parties. The Ajax boss wants to learn more about the current crop stars and the club's hierarchy as he knows he is a favorite for the job.

"One of the other favourites for the #mufc job, Erik ten Hag, has already been asking the players about the squad via third parties. He wants to learn as much as possible about the squad and the hierarchy because he knows that he is a strong candidate."

United Journal @theutdjournal One of the other favourites for the



[@hirstclass] One of the other favourites for the #mufc job, Erik ten Hag, has already been asking the players about the squad via third parties. He wants to learn as much as possible about the squad and the hierarchy because he knows that he is a strong candidate #mujournal 🚨 One of the other favourites for the #mufc job, Erik ten Hag, has already been asking the players about the squad via third parties. He wants to learn as much as possible about the squad and the hierarchy because he knows that he is a strong candidate #mujournal[@hirstclass] https://t.co/PjEgcsS8ZA

Erik ten Hag alongside Mauricio Pochettino as favorite for Manchester United job

While Pochettino was considered to be the outright favorite for the Manchester United job when Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was sacked, things have changed a bit in the past few weeks.

It was reported by The Athletic that the Red Devils could acquire Ten Hag via a buyout, which is considered to be more straightforward.

United Journal @theutdjournal — PSG are said to be steadfast on Pochettino’s position.He will only leave on their terms. The buyout for Ten Hag is more straight-forward. He has an agreement with Ajax, who would understand him moving on after doing an excellent job #mujournal



[@lauriewhitwell] — PSG are said to be steadfast on Pochettino’s position.He will only leave on their terms. The buyout for Ten Hag is more straight-forward. He has an agreement with Ajax, who would understand him moving on after doing an excellent job #mufc 📝 — PSG are said to be steadfast on Pochettino’s position.He will only leave on their terms. The buyout for Ten Hag is more straight-forward. He has an agreement with Ajax, who would understand him moving on after doing an excellent job #mufc #mujournal [@lauriewhitwell] https://t.co/lyCGwQVNa1

It was recently reported that the Dutch manager was taking English lessons with has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

The next few weeks should give us more clarity regarding the managerial situation at United.

Edited by Alan John