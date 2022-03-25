Manchester United managerial targets Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag courting interest from other clubs - Reports

According to the latest report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United's managerial targets Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are attracting interest from other clubs. This means that the Red Devils are under pressure to decide on the appointment of their new manager quickly.

Pochettino and Ten Hag have been considered to be the favorites to take up the hot seat at Old Trafford for quite some time. The teams currently managed by both men lead their respective leagues. However, both PSG and Ajax were eliminated from the Champions League Round of 16 recently.

Pochettino, in particular, is facing pressure as many feel he will leave Paris at the end of the season. Ten Hag, on the other hand, doesn't have his job at Amsterdam under any serious threat. But the Dutch manager is ready for a new challenge.

He was recently interviewed for the Manchester United job and according to reports, the talks between the two parties were positive. However, the Red Devils also want to hear from the other candidates on their list.

United Journal @theutdjournal That interview — which was conducted with Ajax's blessing — is understood to have been positive but



[Telegraph] That interview — which was conducted with Ajax's blessing — is understood to have been positive but #mufc also want to hear what the likes of Pochettino, Lopetegui and Luis Enrique have to say and want to see the process through #mujournal [Telegraph] 🚨 That interview — which was conducted with Ajax's blessing — is understood to have been positive but #mufc also want to hear what the likes of Pochettino, Lopetegui and Luis Enrique have to say and want to see the process through #mujournal [Telegraph]

In the latest update provided by Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, United may have to act quickly as Pochettino and Ten Hag are courting interest from other clubs in Europe.

The report states that the PSG boss has been linked with Real Madrid and an approach from the Spanish giants could be imminent. Ten Hag has held talks with two clubs that regularly play in the Champions League and has a firm offer from one of them that is appealing to him.

The report also stated that the process of finding a new manager at Old Trafford is progressing well as the club hierarchy has held talks with multiple candidates. However, it could take some time before we get an official announcement from the club.

Manchester United fans want Erik ten Hag over Mauricio Pochettino as the new boss

The Manchester United fans have made their choice well-known as many want the Ajax boss to take over at Old Trafford.

In a recent survey conducted by the Athletic, 58% of the fans wanted Ten Hag as the new United boss, while 25.5% went with Pochettino.

United Journal @theutdjournal



• Nearly 60% feel Rangnick is doing either a 'good' or 'very good' job

• 58% want Ten Hag, 25.5% want Pochettino

• Majority want Fernandes as captain

• The Glazers seen as the biggest issue at the club 🗳️ The Athletic's #mufc fan survey:• Nearly 60% feel Rangnick is doing either a 'good' or 'very good' job• 58% want Ten Hag, 25.5% want Pochettino• Majority want Fernandes as captain• The Glazers seen as the biggest issue at the club #mujournal 🗳️ The Athletic's #mufc fan survey:• Nearly 60% feel Rangnick is doing either a 'good' or 'very good' job• 58% want Ten Hag, 25.5% want Pochettino• Majority want Fernandes as captain• The Glazers seen as the biggest issue at the club #mujournal https://t.co/fcRPQguYEX

Whoever ends up being the next manager will have a monumental task ahead of them with Manchester United primed for another rebuild.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are set to leave the club while there is uncertainty over the futures of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and others.

Edited by Alan John