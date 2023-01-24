Manchester United move away from deal to sign 24-year-old forward due to hefty asking price - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in signing S.S.C. Napoli forward Victor Osimhen due to the Italian club's asking price for the player.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Napoli are demanding more than €100 million for Osimhen this summer. United's board are reportedly unwilling to pay that much for the 24-year-old and are now set to pursue cheaper alternatives.

Plettenberg shared the update on Twitter with a post that read:

"News #Osimhen: He is still on the list of #MUFC but no longer the top transfer target in summer. Biggest problem: Too expensive!

"Neapel wants more than €100m. Been told: Man Utd board is not willing to pay that price and is therefore looking for cheaper solutions."

Manchester United have not had a reliable young goalscorer for the last two seasons. They also parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November last year following the latter's explosive tell-all interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The Red Devils have brought in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season in the ongoing transfer window. However, the Dutchman, who is yet to score in two starts for United, is viewed by many as a stop-gap solution, with the club reportedly looking to sign a striker in the summer.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Manchester United have made signing a goalscorer a priority for the next transfer window. They are also rumored to have drawn up a three-man shortlist that includes Napoli's Osimhen, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko.

Rumored Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has been on fire for Napoli this season

Victor Osimhen has been one of the standout players in Europe in the 2022-23 club season. The Nigerian has set the stage alight for Napoli, banging in goals for fun in Serie A to become the top scorer in the division this season.

Osimhen has recorded 13 goals and four assists in 15 league matches, helping his side lead the race for the title. Napoli have picked up 50 points from their first 19 matches, losing just once, and are 12 points cleared of second-placed AC Milan, who have a game in hand.

Interestingly, the rumored Manchester United target's 13 Serie A goals have come from an expected goals (xG) figure of just 9.14. He has also not taken a single penalty kick for Napoli, highlighting his incredible efficiency from open play.

