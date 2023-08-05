Manchester United have sealed Rasmus Hojlund's capture but the Danish striker is reportedly set to miss the first few weeks of the season.

According to Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, Hojlund picked up a slight issue during pre-season with Atalanta. The 20-year-old is consequently not at match fitness and thus fans will have to wait a while to see him debut.

Manchester United have spent £72 million including add-ons on Hojlund. Erik ten Hag was eager to get a new striker and he opted to go for the young Danish forward.

Hojlund was in fine form for Atalanta last season, bagging 10 goals in 34 games across competitions. He boasts pace, agility, and good movement while he is clever in front of goal.

However, Ten Hag will have to bide his time before being able to hand Hojlund his debut. Manchester United start their season with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (August 14).

They then travel to Tottenham Hotspur on August 19, face Nottingham Forest on August 26. They then collide with last season's Premier League runners-up Arsenal on September 3.

The Dane is bound to make his first appearance in one of those games and it will be important for him to get to grips with Ten Hag's style of play.

Hojlund reacts to achieving dream move to Manchester United

Hojlund dreamed of joining the Red Devils.

Hojlund has given his first interview since becoming a Manchester United player and has spoken of his pride in sealing a dream move to Old Trafford. The Denmark international is a boyhood fan of the Red Devils and he told the club's official website:

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player."

The young forward continued by expressing his excitement about starting his new career at Old Trafford. He wants to repay the club's faith in him but has also acknowledged he is just getting started:

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players."

Hojlund was also linked with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during his transfer saga. However, he prioritized a move to the Red Devils over the Parisians amid his support of the Premier League giants.