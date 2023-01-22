Manchester United and Newcastle United to battle for Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United and Newcastle United could go head-to-head for the signing of Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema in the summer.

As reported by El Nacional, the two Premier League clubs are both eyeing a move for the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner.

Karim Benzema's contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2023 and there has not been much progress regarding a new deal.

The Frenchman could enter negotiations with foreign clubs ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the campaign.

As per El Nacional, Newcastle United and Manchester United are both ready to make an offer for the Real Madrid legend.

Karim Benzema has established himself as one of the greatest players to have ever played for the Spanish capital club since his move from Lyon in 2009.

He is the second-highest scorer in Los Blancos' history with 334 goals in 622 games while also producing 160 assists in the process.

Benzema has won a total of 23 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, including five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles.

He scored 44 goals and laid down 15 assists last season to help Real Madrid win both the Champions League and La Liga.

The Manchester United and Newcastle United target has struggled with injuries this season. He has managed 11 goals in 17 appearances across competitions this campaign.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly urged the club to do everything to ensure that Benzema ends up at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are also prepared to make the Frenchman a lucrative offer if they can achieve a top-four finish.

Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho wanted by European giants

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a move for Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine prodigy is currently on a contract worth just £7,000 per week at Old Trafford.

However, he has made quite an impression on the first team already this campaign and has already made 16 senior appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk



18 and coming on to make that impact in a Manchester derby?



Youngest-ever player to register an assist in the fixture.



What United is all about. Alejandro Garnacho is destined for the top.18 and coming on to make that impact in a Manchester derby?Youngest-ever player to register an assist in the fixture.What United is all about. Alejandro Garnacho is destined for the top.18 and coming on to make that impact in a Manchester derby?Youngest-ever player to register an assist in the fixture.What United is all about. 🇦🇷✨ https://t.co/vmhAOJ9U8W

The 18-year-old has already contributed with five assists and two goals for Erik ten Hag's side this campaign.

The Red Devils reportedly offered the player a new deal of £20,000 per week, which was swiftly rejected by the Spain-born Argentine attacker.

With his deal set to expire in 2024, Real Madrid is closely monitoring the situation as per reports.

Apart from Los Blancos, Serie A giants Juventus are also said to be tracking Garnacho's progress.

