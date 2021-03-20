Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils favourites to sign Atletico Madrid star, Star forward to exit club this summer and more - 19 March 2021

Manchester United are reportedly the only club who are in for this Atletico Madrid star who is simply one of the best in the business.

Manchester United went to the San Siro and sent AC Milan packing from the UEFA Europa League thanks to an early second-half goal from the returning Paul Pogba. Things are looking up for the Old Trafford outfit as they prepare for their FA Cup quarter-final match against Leicester City on Sunday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Manchester United from 19 March 2021.

Manchester United agree lucrative £235 million shirt deal with Teamviewer

Manchester United have agreed a five-year deal, worth £235m, with global technology company TeamViewer to become their principal shirt sponsor from next season. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 19, 2021

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United have been able to strike a whopping £235 million shirt deal with German tech firm Teamviewer. This is reportedly the most expensive shirt-only deal in the history of the Premier League.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, fewer companies are ready to strike sponsorship deals with clubs let alone one that's as lucrative as this. It is suggested that Teamviewer being a relatively lesser-known entity is a good thing for Manchester United's global ambition.

The deal is a feather in the cap for Ed Woodward, whose business acumen can be put to great use now that he is no longer in charge of making footballing decisions at Old Trafford after fresh appointments having been made on that front.

Edinson Cavani reaches verbal agreement to join Boca Juniors

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

According to a Football Insider exclusive, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has reached an agreement with Brazilian side Boca Juniors to join the club at the end of the ongoing season.

Cavani joined Manchester United as a free agent last summer and signed a 1-year deal. Though it has been suggested that Manchester United want to extend the Uruguayan's contract by at least a year, it seems like there is very little chance of Cavani extending his contract with the Red Devils.

Edinson Cavani's father Luis told Argentinian broadcaster TYC Sports last week that his son is unsettled at Old Trafford and that he is leaning towards returning to South America.

Saul Niguez wants to leave Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are in the clear to sign him

Atletico de Madrid v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

Manchester United have tried several combinations in central midfield and though they have impressive holding and defensive midfielders, none of them seem to work great in tandem.

They have for long been linked with Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez, who has now told the Rojiblancos that he wants to leave the club, according to Cadena SER's El Larguero.

Another report claims that Manchester United are willing to pay €35-€40 million for the 26-year-old and that currently, they are the only team that is interested in signing him.

Saúl Ñíguez | Manchester United said to be willing to pay €35-50m for signing – Only club in picture, as midfielder suffers career hiccup. https://t.co/qn6eYFAWvw #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) March 19, 2021