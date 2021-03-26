Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils offer £68.5 million for Atletico Madrid star, Club told how much Erling Haaland will cost and more - 26 March 2021

Manchester United are looking to reinforce their midfield and have been linked with a big-money offer for one of Atletico Madrid's best players.

Manchester United have had a bit of everything this season except silverware. Though realistically they can only win the UEFA Europa League now, they remain second in the Premier League table. The board is expected to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Manchester United from 26 March 2021.

Fabrizio Romano says Sergio Romero will leave at the end of the season

After Marcos Rojo, Boca Juniors are trying to convince also Sergio Romero to join the club as a free agent. The Argentinian goalkeeper has already received many proposals as he’s gonna leave Manchester United at the end of the season. 🔴🇦🇷 #MUFC @CLMerlo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2021

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has the right to feel unfairly treated at the club this season. Despite serving the club well as their second-choice for several seasons, he has been completely sidelined this term after Dean Henderson was recalled from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Fabrizio Romano says Boca Juniors want to sign Romero as a free agent in the summer. He claims Romero is certain to leave Old Trafford in the summer. Boca Juniors are also reportedly in touch with Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, whose current contract expires in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund want in excess of £150 million for Erling Haaland

1. FC Koeln v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Advertisement

According to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund have slapped a £180 million on star striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian international has become the most sought-after player in Europe by virtue of his goalscoring exploits and has been extremely prolific for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions this season.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are three teams that have been heavily linked with Haaland. Despite Haaland's exploits, Borussia Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga table and the striker is expected to leave in the summer.

Manchester United are yet to extend Edinson Cavani's contract and there are rumours linking the Uruguayan with a move back to South America at the end of the season. They will want to sign a proper centre-forward and have earmarked Haaland as the ideal candidate.

But it remains to be seen whether any of the European giants will want to sign Erling Haaland for the kind of money Dortmund are asking for him.

Manchester United make £68.5 million for Marcos Llorente

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Advertisement

Marcos Llorente has been a revelation since joining Atletico Madrid. He is one of La Liga's finest attacking midfielders and has scored ten goals and provided nine assists so far this season.

The 26-year-old has become a regular feature for Diego Simeone's side. According to AS, Manchester United have submitted a £68.5 million bid for Marcos Llorente but a move is unlikely to happen.

Llorente is currently tied to Atletico Madrid till 2024 and earns €90,000 a week in wages. The report adds that Llorente is not keen on moving to Manchester United either as he is happy at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Manchester United have made a £68m bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, according to AS 🤑 pic.twitter.com/7TmuAj9A9l — Goal (@goal) March 26, 2021