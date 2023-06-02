Manchester United could offer 30-year-old to Chelsea as part of deal to sign Mason Mount: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly include Harry Maguire in part of a deal that brings Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to Old Trafford.

The Sun reports that Maguire, 30, may be used as a makeweight in their attempts to sign Mount, 24. The Red Devils are in pursuit of the English midfielder but are not willing to meet the Blues' £70 million valuation.

Maguire is heading towards the exit door at Manchester United after falling out of favor under Erik ten Hag this season. He has started just 16 of 31 matches across competitions, helping his side keep 16 clean sheets.

The Red Devils captain joined the club in 2019 for £85 million which is a world record fee for a defender. However, he has failed to impress at Old Trafford and has been replaced by Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in Ten Hag's starting lineup.

Ten Hag has stated that Maguire has a decision to make over his future. It seems inevitable that the English international will be leaving Manchester United in the summer.

Chelsea could be tempted into signing the defender as their new manager Mauricio Pochettino has shown previous interest. The former Tottenham Hotspur coach reportedly tried signing Maguire when he was still at Hull City. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy deemed the center-back as not being good enough.

Mount looks a certainty to leave Stamford Bridge with just a year left on his contract. He wanted to be placed among the highest earners at the club in talks over a new deal. However, the Blues were unwilling to offer such terms and he is now in the Red Devils' sights.

The English midfielder has endured a difficult season, managing just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. This may be why Manchester United are put off by the £70 million price tag being placed on him by the west London giants.

Manchester United target Harry Kane lauds new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Harry Kane full of praise for his former Spurs manager.

Pochettino has been appointed as Chelsea's new permanent boss on a two-year deal. It marks the Argentine coach's first return to English football since being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. He was hit with Spurs, leading them to the 2019 Champions League final.

However, it was Pochettino's management of Harry Kane that played a key role in his success in north London. The England captain netted 169 goals in 242 games under the Argentine.

Kane has praised the impact Pochettino had on him following the news of his appointment by Chelsea. He said (via Metro):

“Mauricio was an amazing manager for me. Great person, great, great coach. He helped me a lot to get to where I am now. So I’m really appreciative of him. Everyone has their career, everyone has their future. So all I can say is I wish him all the best. I hope he does well – just obviously not as well as us!”

Chelsea fans may try and read between the lines in the hope that Kane could potentially join Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. However, it is Manchester United that are viewed as favorites to land Kane should he leave Tottenham.

Reports claim that the Red Devils are the only club he wishes to join if he does depart the Lilywhites this summer. He has a year remaining on his contract and bagged 32 goals in 49 games this season.

