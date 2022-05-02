Manchester United offer £42 million and Anthony Martial in exchange for 24-year-old striker: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered £42 million and Anthony Martial in exchange for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentinian striker has been in impressive form this season at Inter, having scored 17 goals in 32 Serie A appearances. In the previous two seasons, he had forged a successful partnership with former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, winning the league title last season.

With the Belgian leaving for Chelsea last summer, he has been afforded a more integral role as the sole centre-forward. He is now reportedly being tracked by United.

According to the Italian journalist Marco Barzaghi (via Express), the Red Devils have offered £42 million and Martial to lure the Inter striker to Old Trafford.

Martial went out on loan at La Liga side Sevilla in January. He made a decent start to life in Seville but then a lack of form hit the once-heralded French star. He has scored no goals in eight La Liga appearances since joining on loan in January.

Manchester United need a striker to ease the goalscoring burden on Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils need more options in attack

Manchester United's poor campaign could be somewhat accredited to the lack of firepower they have shown all season round.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player who has been consistently on the scoresheet for the Red Devils. The legendary forward has scored a remarkable 17 goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season.

However, his goals haven't stopped the side's nosedive that has seen them exit all cup competitions. They are unlikely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. With three games remaining, United sit sixth, trailing fourth-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has spoken in the past about the side's need for a new striker to come in.

Edinson Cavani is set to depart this summer with his contract expiring and alongside this there is uncertainty over the future of Marcus Rashford. The English forward has encountered a woeful campaign with his game time being limited under Rangnick since the German took over in December.

Hence, Lautaro Martinez's potential arrival would be hugely beneficial to the current woes United are experiencing in the forward's department.

They could also move a striker who really hasn't lived up to the huge expectations when he was signed in 2015 in the form of Anthony Martial. The French forward has 79 goals in 279 appearances whilst Martinez at Inter has 70 goals in 177 appearances.

