Manchester United offer Jadon Sancho as part of swap deal to sign 27-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered Jadon Sancho as part of a swap deal to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha. The Englishman was on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season and put in some impressive performances for the Bundesliga side.

In September 2023, Sancho had a fallout with Erik ten Hag, who publicly criticized the winger's efforts in training. The 24-year-old was then eliminated from the first-team squad and relegated to training with the academy players. He publicly claimed to have been unfairly treated by the Dutch manager, who according to Sancho, supported underperforming players ahead of him.

The comments were not well received by Ten Hag which led to Jadon Sancho being sent out on loan to his former club Dortmund.

Trending

Neither Sancho nor the Red Devils are reportedly interested in a reunion with the loan contract with Dortmund coming to an end. However, the Bundesliga side is not ready to meet Manchester United's asking price (€50 million) for the English forward, leaving his future uncertain.

The Red Devils have now offered Jadon Sancho to Barcelona as part of a swap deal for Raphinha, as per elnacional.cat. The newly appointed Catalan coach Hansi Flick is reportedly not interested in retaining the Brazillian forward ahead of his first season with the Blaugrana.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2021, Jadon Sancho has netted 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 matches across all competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United reportedly approached former Barcelona coach Xavi for managerial role

Manchester United ended up eighth in the Premier League last season, which was an all-time low in the club's history. Even though the Red Devils won the FA Cup, defeating Manchester City in the final and qualifying for the UEFA Europa League, Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

The Red Devils had reached out to Xavi, who was dismissed by Barcelona last month, with a proposal for a managerial role, as per Diario AS.

Xavi reportedly informed the Premier League giants that he was not currently looking for a new job and planned to take a sabbatical following his time with Barcelona.

Erik ten Hag, who took charge at Old Trafford in 2022, has a contract with Manchester United valid until June 2025.