Manchester United were offered more than 15 players in one week including Chelsea and Barcelona stars - Reports

Manchester United reportedly had the chance to sign more than 15 players during the recently concluded summer transfer window, as per The Sun.

Chelsea and Barcelona, among several others, are rumored to have offered their unwanted players to the Red Devils. The offers came with the Premier League giants struggling to get deals over the line during a stretch of the summer.

United entered the summer market with renewed vigor and initially signed three players in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, and Christian Eriksen. However, they hit a wall after that, with the club failing to land players for a brief period until the final month of the window.

The two notable unsuccessful signings in that time period were Adrian Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic. While Rabiot's deal collapsed on personal terms, United backed out of signing Arnautovic after protests from fans. The unending saga involving Frenkie de Jong which consumed two months of United's energy, ended in bitter disappointment as well.

A report from The Sun has now claimed that other clubs offered as many as 15 players to the Red Devils after watching their struggles in the transfer market.

Chelsea reportedly offered Christian Pulisic while Barcelona offered Sergino Dest. Juventus are rumored to have been willing to offload another USMNT international in Weston McKennie. Two other players named in the report were Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and PSV Eindhoven's Hirving Lozano.

Manchester United ended the summer window on a positive note

Manchester United began the Premier League season with just three new players in the squad. They lost their first two games in humiliating fashion against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, which led to fans heavily criticizing the owners.

However, the Glazer family moved quickly to douse the flames by opening their checkbooks. They spent £156.2 million to sign Antony from AFC Ajax, Casemiro from Real Madrid and Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United.

The new players added depth to the squad while Manchester United responded on the pitch as well in the last two weeks of August. They notched up four consecutive wins, which included crucial victories against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag's men slowed down a little after losing their opening UEFA Europa League game against Real Sociedad last week. However, they will be primed to return to winning ways again when they take on Sheriff Tiraspol away from home on Thursday (September 15).

