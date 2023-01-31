Manchester United offered 29-year-old La Liga star after they contact 4 clubs to find potential replacement for injured Eriksen: Reports

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco as they look for a replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United completed their transfer business for the winter earlier on in the month. They notably signed Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland on loan from Burnley and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Due to a lack of funds, the Red Devils were tipped to have a quiet end to the window. However, an injury blow to Eriksen could now force their hand into the market on transfer deadline day.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Christian Eriksen out until late April/early May with ankle injury sustained in Reading game. Huge blow for @ManUtd

The Denmark international picked up an ankle injury during the club's FA Cup clash with Reading at the weekend. He is now expected to be sidelined until at least late April, as per reports.

Eriksen's setback, coupled with Donny van de Beek's absence, has left Erik ten Hag short of options in midfield. According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United are now desperately looking for a midfielder in the final hours of the window.

The Red Devils have reportedly contacted Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in search of a midfielder. It is worth noting that they are still only interested in signing a player on loan.

Carrasco has thus emerged as an option for the Premier League giants, according to the aforementioned source. The Old Trafford outfit have been offered the opportunity to acquire his services.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball Yannick Carrasco offered to Manchester United after Christian Eriksen injury blow



✍️



#TelegraphFootball #DeadlineDay #MUFC Yannick Carrasco offered to Manchester United after Christian Eriksen injury blow✍️ @JBurtTelegraph has the details 🔴 Yannick Carrasco offered to Manchester United after Christian Eriksen injury blow✍️ @JBurtTelegraph has the details#TelegraphFootball #DeadlineDay #MUFC

The English club are said to have been in touch with the Belgium international's representatives. However, they are not sold on the idea of signing him despite the injury to Eriksen as things stand.

Ten Hag is reportedly unsure whether he should bring Carrasco to add to his midfield options. It thus remains to be seen if Manchester United will pursue a deal for him before the window closes.

Manchester United-linked Carrasco could join Barcelona in the summer

It is worth noting that Barcelona have the option to sign Carrasco from Atletico Madrid in the summer. They inserted that clause into the deal that saw Memphis Depay head the other way for €3 million earlier this month.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. #FCB



There’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético.There’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. 🚨 Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. 🔵🔴 #FCBThere’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. https://t.co/DmUN236EVm

As per the agreement, the Blaugrana can secure the 29-year-old's services for €20 million at the end of the season. This option is non-mandatory and it thus remains to be seen if they will move forward with it.

Carrasco was notably linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer. However, he eventually stayed with Los Rojiblancos in Madrid.

