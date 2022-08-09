Manchester United offered chance to sign ex-Chelsea striker: Reports

Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, as per ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Off the back of the Red Devils pulling out of a deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, it is claimed that United have been offered the chance to sign Morata.

The Spaniard knows the Premier League from his time at Chelsea.

During his two seasons at Stamford Bridge (2017-19) he managed 24 goals in 72 appearances but would soon depart for Atletico on loan.

The experienced centre-forward has become somewhat of a journeyman during his career having played for the likes of Chelsea, Atletico, Real Madrid and Juventus.

There are question marks over his future with a year left to run on his current deal at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

He made 48 appearances last season, scoring 12 goals whilst contributing nine assists.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford as uncertainty remains over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star has reportedly asked to leave the club for a top contending UEFA Champions League side but the Red Devils do not want to sell.

Ronaldo was United's top goalscorer last season with 24 goals in 38 appearances but didn't start the opening game of this season.

The Portuguese star came on in the second half of the side's shock 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on the bench.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial's injury issues have once again disrupted his progress in the United side despite an impressive pre-season.

The France striker managed three goals in five starts but picked up a hamstring strain ironically against Atletico in a pre-season friendly on July 30.

Former Chelsea striker Morata a risk worth taking for Manchester United

Morata could be a clever deal for United

Time is running out for Manchester United to get their transfer business done and it seems all of their efforts have been in signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

In the meantime, plenty of potential targets have slipped through their fingertips, leaving them with a lack of alternative options.

The market is now scarce for strikers to target, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Gianluca Scamacca and Hugo Ekiteke all having moved on.

Ten Hag is left scratching his head as to who can come in and do a job for the Red Devils with so little time left until the August 31 transfer deadline.

If United can bring Morata to Old Trafford for a respectable fee, he may just be the understudy required to help ease the goalscoring burden on wantaway star man Ronaldo.

The striker's experience with Chelsea, albeit not the most impressive of stints, may bode well for the Red Devils.

