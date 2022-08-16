Manchester United offered chance to sign Premier League attacker who shares agent with Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports 

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto who shares the same agent as Cristiano Ronaldo, as per 90min.

The Portuguese star is a client of super agent Jorge Mendes whose ties to Ronaldo could help formulate a move.

Neto could cost United a significant fee but Wolves may be looking to sell having spent big on Goncalo Guedes and Nathan Collins.

The young winger arrived at Molineaux from Lazio in 2019 for £16.11 million.

Neto has made 94 appearances for Wolves, scoring 11 goals and creating 12 assists.

He has five years remaining on his current deal with Bruno Lage's side.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are in stark need of attacking reinforcements.

Erik ten Hag wants five new signings before the transfer window slams shut on August 31.

His side have encountered a woeful start to the season, losing their opening two games in embarrassing fashion.

They were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their season-opener at Old Trafford before being destroyed 4-0 away at Brentford.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have been criticized for haphazard performances in both of those games.

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister's own goal in the 2-1 defeat on August 7 is the only goal the side have managed so far this season.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo to benefit from Neto arrival

Neto should be targeted by United

Manchester United have been guilty of panic buying over the years as they have scrambled about at the last minute to improve their squad.

The disappointing start to the season has coincided with calls from fans, the media and even Ten Hag for the club to bring in fresh faces.

Neto would be an astute signing at the right price given United's poor attacking performances at present.

The Portuguese ace knows the Premier League, has a real burst of pace and technical prowess.

Ten Hag is seeking a rebuild and at the moment has only secured three signings in Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

But his United side are short in attack with there still remaining question marks over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ten Hag is reportedly shocked by the current state of affairs that has occurred at Old Trafford both on and off the pitch.

The circus surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future has plagued much of the beginning of his tenure in charge of the club.

