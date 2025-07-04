Manchester United and one other PL giant learn asking price for Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal have enquired about Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram's asking price, according to Il Giorno. Both Premier League sides are looking for a new No. 9 this summer.

The Red Devils' struggles in front of goal in the 2024-25 season were one of the reasons behind their 15th-placed finish in the league table. Ruben Amorim's team managed just 44 goals from 38 games in the Premier League.

Only Everton and the three relegated sides scored fewer goals than Manchester United in the league. The Red Devils also failed to find the back of the net in the Europa League final, which they lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Amorim is desperate for improvements ahead of the new campaign and has already roped in Matheus Cunha to improve his attack. However, the Portuguese head coach also wants a new No. 9 to lead the line amid the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Thuram has popped up as an option, thanks to his consistent performances in recent times. The Frenchman registered 18 goals and nine assists from 50 games across competitions for Inter Milan in the 2024-25 season.

Despite his form, the Serie A giants do not consider the player untouchable at the moment. Thuram is under contract until 2028, and reportedly has a €80m release clause in his deal. However, the Nerazzurri are likely to let the 27-year-old leave for €60m, which could be good news for Manchester United.

Has Victor Osimhen agreed to join Manchester United this summer?

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has chosen Manchester United as his next destination, says Fichajes. The Nigerian striker spent the 2024-25 season on loan with Galatasaray from Napoli.

Osimhen scored 37 goals and set up eight more from 41 games in all competitions for the Turkish club. The 26-year-old's future is up in the air at the moment, and he is expected to leave the Serie A club permanently this summer.

The Red Devils have him on their wish list as they look to address their goalscoring conundrum. Osimhen is apparently open to joining the Premier League giants despite the lack of Champions League football at Old Trafford next season.

However, the move won't be a straightforward affair, given the player's exorbitant wage demands. Manchester United will have to adjust their accounts to accommodate the Nigerian in their salary structure. Osimhen's contract with Napoli expires at the end of next season.

