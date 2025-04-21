Manchester United open discussions with Bundesliga striker wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal: Reports

Manchester United have commenced talks with the representatives of Arsenal and Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko over a summer move, as per reports. The Red Devils are prepared to sign a new striker ahead of the 2025-26 season, and have begun to take concrete steps toward their plan.

The Red Devils have made just one major addition to their squad since Ruben Amorim took over in November, with left wing-back Patrick Dorgu joining from Lecce in January. They have struggled badly this season and are certain to record their lowest-ever Premier League points tally by the end of this campaign.

Amorim has the addition of a striker a priority for the club, and RB Leipzig man Sesko is one of their targets. Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United have kept in close contact with the representatives of the Slovenia international since a botched attempt to sign him in 2022.

Manchester United appear to have reopened conversations with Sesko's agents in order to move ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in their pursuit of the youngster. They are aware that a fee of around £60 million will be enough to convince RB Leipzig to part ways with their prized asset in the summer.

Sesko was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal last summer but ultimately decided to remain in Germany to progress his career. The interest from the Gunners remains, as does that of Chelsea, who are also keen on adding a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Benjamin Sesko has scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Leipzig this season, making it his most prolific season for the club. The 21-year-old will likely move to England in the summer, and all three sides will be vying for his signature.

Manchester United join Chelsea in race for former Arsenal star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea. The England international is set to be available in the summer after Southampton were relegated from the Premier League.

The Sun reports that Ruben Amorim's side are prepared to move for Ramsdale to join them ahead of the 2025-26 season after a series of disappointing displays from their goalkeepers. Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have failed to convince Amorim of their quality, with both goalkeepers having displayed inconsistencies this season.

Aaron Ramsdale left Arsenal to join Southampton in a deal that could reach £25 million last summer and quickly became a key player. The shot-stopper has also caught the attention of Chelsea, who are also unsatisfied with the inconsistent displays from Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen between the sticks.

