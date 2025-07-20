Manchester United open talks to sign PSG star as Ruben Amorim continues squad rebuild - Reports 

Manchester United have inquired about the availability of Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports. The Red Devils have been on the hunt for a center-forward in the ongoing transfer window.
Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan with Juventus but is back at the French capital following the expiration of his loan deal last month. The Bianconeri are believed to be keen to extend the Frenchman’s stay in Turin, but PSG reportedly wants a permanent switch for the player.
According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United have entered the race for Randal Kolo Muani and have made contact regarding the possibility of signing the French striker. United are believed to have shifted their focus to the 26-year-old after reportedly being turned down by Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who opted to join Liverpool instead.
In addition to Manchester United, Newcastle United have also shown interest in Kolo Muani. On Newcastle’s part, it is believed that they are preparing themselves for the possible departure of Alexander Isak and have also made contact over the PSG forward, believing his well-rounded profile and international experience would make him a valuable addition to their squad.
Since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Frankfurt in 2023, Kolo Muani has struggled to secure regular playing time. Before his loan move to Juventus, he featured in just 10 Ligue 1 matches in the 2024/25 campaign, mostly coming off the bench. Kolo Muani is contracted with PSG until 2028, and is currently valued at €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.
Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford ready to accept pay cut to facilitate Barcelona move – Reports
Marcus Rashford is reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to secure a move to Barcelona. The English forward had been linked with the Catalan club in recent months, and The Athletic reported yesterday that Manchester United had agreed to allow Rashford join Barca this summer.
The deal is believed to be a loan with the option to buy, with Barcelona covering Rashford's full salary during the loan period. While Barcelona and Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement, the move is not yet finalized.
Amid the ongoing saga, Diario Sport suggested that the 27-year-old is willing to adjust his considerable annual fee to facilitate a move to the Catalan club. The report adds that Rashford is willing to waive 30% of his wages, with Barcelona covering the remaining 70%.
Despite Barcelona's ongoing registration issues, it is said that Rashford has made no demands regarding the club's ability to register him.