Manchester United star overcomes injury fears ahead of Tottenham clash as incredible stat emerges - Reports

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has traveled with the Red Devils squad for their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (April 27), according to journalist Alex Turk.

Fernandes picked up an ankle injury in the first half of the Red Devils' FA Cup semifinal win (7-6 on penalties) against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (April 23). Although the midfielder remained on the pitch, he was eventually replaced by Wout Weghorst in extra time.

The Portugal international's wife Ana Pinho posted a worrying image of him the following day. Fernandes was seen with a black bandage wrapped around his right ankle, while a protective boot was also spotted next to him.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag further cast doubt over Fernandes' availability against Tottenham in his pre-match press conference. The Dutchman said that he was unsure if the midfielder would be available for the trip to London.

"There are some unavailable - (Lisandro) Martinez, (Raphael) Varane," Ten Hag said (h/t The Manchester Evening News). "We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is; we don't know yet. Is a question mark. But I think for the rest, we are quite okay."

Hence, Manchester United fans feared that the team would be without Fernandes against Spurs. However, it appears the former Sporting CP man has overcome his injury concerns in time for the game.

According to the aforementioned source, Fernandes has traveled to north London with the rest of the squad. He's expected to be available for team selection against managerless Tottenham. It, though, remains to be seen if he will be named in the starting lineup or settles for a place on the bench.

With Fernandes likely to feature against Spurs in some capacity, an incredible detail about his injury record has emerged. The Portuguese is remarkably yet to miss a game due to injury in his career.

According to Transfermarkt, Fernandes has missed two games due to fitness reasons in his career. However, he was ill on both occasions.

How has Bruno Fernandes fared for Manchester United this term?

Bruno Fernandes has been a key player for Manchester United since arriving from Sporting for a deal worth £68 million in January 2020. This season has been no different.

The midfielder has made 50 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging ten goals and 13 assists. He helped them win the EFL Cup in February and hopes to lead them to FA Cup glory against Manchester City in the final. The Old Trafford outfit are on course to secure a top-four finish, too.

